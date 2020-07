410 UMBERLAND CT

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

4 BEDROOM / 3 BATH HOME FOR LEASE! - BEAUTIFUL MUST SEE 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH OVER 1700 SQUARE FEET. FEATURES SPACIOUS KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR, CATHEDRAL CEILINGS, GAS FIREPLACE, PRIVATE MASTER BEDROOM RETREAT WITH BATH & LOFT AREA, 2 FINISHED BONUS ROOMS IN THE LOWER LEVEL, AND A 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. PETS NEG. WITH APPLICATION APPROVAL. NO SMOKING PLEASE.

TO VIEW THE FULL LISTING VISIT: http://www.richterassoc.com/howell-property-management

CONTACT RICHTER & ASSOCIATES TO SCHEDULE A TOUR OF THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME at 517-540-9560. WE REQUIRE MASKS TO BE WORN BY ALL PARTIES DURING IN PERSON VIEWINGS. THANK YOU FOR YOUR COOPERATION TO SLOW THE SPREAD.



