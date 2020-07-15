Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Howell, MI with garages

Howell apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Howell
1744 Ella Ln, Howell, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1355 sqft
Redwood Howell is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
410 UMBERLAND CT
410 Umberland Court, Howell, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1710 sqft
4 BEDROOM / 3 BATH HOME FOR LEASE! - BEAUTIFUL MUST SEE 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH OVER 1700 SQUARE FEET.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
910 E Clinton
910 East Clinton Street, Howell, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1250 sqft
Be the first to live in this brand new condo wonderfully located just a short walking distance to downtown Howell.
Results within 10 miles of Howell
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:23 AM
3 Units Available
Aberdeen of Brighton
4229 Deeside Dr, Brighton, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1576 sqft
Close to I-96, these two and three-bedroom homes feature attached car garages, gourmet kitchens, and private entrances. Community amenities include a dog park and 24-hour maintenance.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
4583 GOLF VIEW DR
4583 Golf View Dr, Livingston County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1848 sqft
Oak Pointe condo with great views of pond and fountain! Over 2400 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, 1st floor laundry, 2 fireplaces, 2 car attached garage ...everything you need. Access to beach, tennis and playground...

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
10650 MONTICELLO Road
10650 Monticello, Livingston County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1108 sqft
wonderful neighborhood in the White Wood Lodge Sub. Home features 2 bed/ 1 bath, living room, extra large great room. All appliances are included. Over sized heated garage is the handy man dream come true. Large yard for children to play.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
405 FOREST Drive
405 Forest Drive, Brighton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1316 sqft
Wonderfully maintained updated 2 story condo in the heart of Brighton, minutes to shopping, entertainment, dining, the Brighton Mill Pond and highways to any direction! Could easily be returned to a 3 bedroom.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2862 Scottwood Pl
2862 Scottwood Place, Livingston County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1539 sqft
Excellent move-in ready ranch home available for lease. Open layout between the living room, kitchen/dining and family room. Wet bar and fireplace in the living room. 2 car attached garage with opener. First floor laundry room off the garage.

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2533 Whispering Pines Drive
2533 Whispering Pines Drive, Livingston County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3398 sqft
An Exclusive listing of Rusty Kalmbach, REALTOR. This is an incredible two-story contemporary home in Whispering Pines across the street from Whispering Pines Golf Club.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2772 GREG Avenue
2772 Greg Avenue, Livingston County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1574 sqft
Just what you're looking for! This lovely 1875 sq. ft. Cape Cod features a gorgeous 2-story stone fireplace in the great room with volume ceiling.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Howell, MI

Howell apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

