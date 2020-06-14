All apartments in Hazel Park
20825 CALEDONIA Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:46 PM

20825 CALEDONIA Avenue

20825 Caledonia Avenue
Location

20825 Caledonia Avenue, Hazel Park, MI 48030
Hazel Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Hard to find in hot Hazel Park! 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch with 2 Car Garage, full finished basement and fenced yard. Beautifully renovated kitchen with extensive wood cabinets, granite countertops, double sink, dishwasher, peninsula eat-in bar area, stainless steel appliances. Hardwood, laminate & ceramic flooring throughout. Two stylish updated FULL bathrooms. Dedicated laundry room. Large finished basement with cedar closet and built in storage areas. New furnace, new hot water heater. Newer roof, windows and garage door opener. Semi-enclosed back porch. Want to make this your forever home? Lease application will include employment docs, credit report w/ FICO score, 1.5 mo. security deposit and $250 cleaning fee. Tenant is responsible for lawn care, snow/ice removal and utilities. Ok to update decor (paint). Home has been fully sanitized. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Michigan.

Average Credit score of 650+ and rent <1/3rd of income is required to apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20825 CALEDONIA Avenue have any available units?
20825 CALEDONIA Avenue has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20825 CALEDONIA Avenue have?
Some of 20825 CALEDONIA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20825 CALEDONIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20825 CALEDONIA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20825 CALEDONIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 20825 CALEDONIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hazel Park.
Does 20825 CALEDONIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20825 CALEDONIA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 20825 CALEDONIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20825 CALEDONIA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20825 CALEDONIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 20825 CALEDONIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 20825 CALEDONIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20825 CALEDONIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20825 CALEDONIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20825 CALEDONIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 20825 CALEDONIA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 20825 CALEDONIA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
