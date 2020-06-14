20825 CALEDONIA Avenue

Amenities

Hard to find in hot Hazel Park! 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch with 2 Car Garage, full finished basement and fenced yard. Beautifully renovated kitchen with extensive wood cabinets, granite countertops, double sink, dishwasher, peninsula eat-in bar area, stainless steel appliances. Hardwood, laminate & ceramic flooring throughout. Two stylish updated FULL bathrooms. Dedicated laundry room. Large finished basement with cedar closet and built in storage areas. New furnace, new hot water heater. Newer roof, windows and garage door opener. Semi-enclosed back porch. Want to make this your forever home? Lease application will include employment docs, credit report w/ FICO score, 1.5 mo. security deposit and $250 cleaning fee. Tenant is responsible for lawn care, snow/ice removal and utilities. Ok to update decor (paint). Home has been fully sanitized. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Michigan.



Average Credit score of 650+ and rent <1/3rd of income is required to apply