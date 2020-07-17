All apartments in Hazel Park
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

20825 Caledonia Ave

20825 Caledonia Avenue · (248) 480-8840
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20825 Caledonia Avenue, Hazel Park, MI 48030
Hazel Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1325 · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available.
Hard to find in hot Hazel Park! 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch with 2 Car Garage, full finished basement and fenced yard. Beautifully renovated kitchen with extensive wood cabinets, granite counter tops, double sink, dishwasher, peninsula eat-in bar area, stainless steel appliances. Hardwood, laminate & ceramic flooring throughout. Two stylish updated FULL bathrooms. Dedicated laundry room. Large finished basement with cedar closet and built in storage areas. New furnace, new hot water heater. Newer roof, windows and garage door opener. Semi-enclosed back porch. Want to make this your forever home? Lease application will include employment docs, credit report w/ FICO score, 1.5 mo. security deposit and $250 cleaning fee. Tenant is responsible for lawn care, snow/ice removal and utilities. Ok to update decor (paint). Home has been fully sanitized. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Michigan.Average Credit score of 650+ and rent s mortgage and start paying your own.

(RLNE5873244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20825 Caledonia Ave have any available units?
20825 Caledonia Ave has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20825 Caledonia Ave have?
Some of 20825 Caledonia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20825 Caledonia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20825 Caledonia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20825 Caledonia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 20825 Caledonia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hazel Park.
Does 20825 Caledonia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 20825 Caledonia Ave offers parking.
Does 20825 Caledonia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20825 Caledonia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20825 Caledonia Ave have a pool?
No, 20825 Caledonia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 20825 Caledonia Ave have accessible units?
No, 20825 Caledonia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20825 Caledonia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20825 Caledonia Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 20825 Caledonia Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20825 Caledonia Ave has units with air conditioning.
