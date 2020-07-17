20825 Caledonia Ave

Amenities

Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available.

Hard to find in hot Hazel Park! 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch with 2 Car Garage, full finished basement and fenced yard. Beautifully renovated kitchen with extensive wood cabinets, granite counter tops, double sink, dishwasher, peninsula eat-in bar area, stainless steel appliances. Hardwood, laminate & ceramic flooring throughout. Two stylish updated FULL bathrooms. Dedicated laundry room. Large finished basement with cedar closet and built in storage areas. New furnace, new hot water heater. Newer roof, windows and garage door opener. Semi-enclosed back porch. Want to make this your forever home? Lease application will include employment docs, credit report w/ FICO score, 1.5 mo. security deposit and $250 cleaning fee. Tenant is responsible for lawn care, snow/ice removal and utilities. Ok to update decor (paint). Home has been fully sanitized. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Michigan.Average Credit score of 650+ and rent s mortgage and start paying your own.



