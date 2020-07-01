1121 E Harry

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Clean 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch Garage NO basement - Property Id: 295398



Available July 1, 2020. NO sec 8. NO BASEMENT. Very clean 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, Ranch, 1.5 car garage. 9 mile and east of I-75. Just a few blocks outside of Ferndale. Comes with Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer, and Dryer. Small pets neg. No smoking allowed in the home. 1-month rent, 1-.5 month sec. Deposit before move in. Your total income has to be a minimum of $3000 /month or more. Tenants with Eviction, Judgment, repossessions will not be approved. Credit Report Score close to 600 or over and background check and Proof of employment. Tenants occupied. Equipped with an ALARM system.

