All apartments in Hazel Park
Find more places like 1121 E Harry.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hazel Park, MI
/
1121 E Harry
Last updated July 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

1121 E Harry

1121 East Harry Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hazel Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1121 East Harry Avenue, Hazel Park, MI 48030
Hazel Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
alarm system
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Clean 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch Garage NO basement - Property Id: 295398

Available July 1, 2020. NO sec 8. NO BASEMENT. Very clean 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, Ranch, 1.5 car garage. 9 mile and east of I-75. Just a few blocks outside of Ferndale. Comes with Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer, and Dryer. Small pets neg. No smoking allowed in the home. 1-month rent, 1-.5 month sec. Deposit before move in. Your total income has to be a minimum of $3000 /month or more. Tenants with Eviction, Judgment, repossessions will not be approved. Credit Report Score close to 600 or over and background check and Proof of employment. Tenants occupied. Equipped with an ALARM system.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295398
Property Id 295398

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5837812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 E Harry have any available units?
1121 E Harry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hazel Park, MI.
What amenities does 1121 E Harry have?
Some of 1121 E Harry's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 E Harry currently offering any rent specials?
1121 E Harry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 E Harry pet-friendly?
No, 1121 E Harry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hazel Park.
Does 1121 E Harry offer parking?
Yes, 1121 E Harry offers parking.
Does 1121 E Harry have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 E Harry offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 E Harry have a pool?
No, 1121 E Harry does not have a pool.
Does 1121 E Harry have accessible units?
No, 1121 E Harry does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 E Harry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 E Harry has units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 E Harry have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 E Harry does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hazel Park 2 BedroomsHazel Park Apartments with Balcony
Hazel Park Apartments with GarageHazel Park Apartments with Parking
Hazel Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIWayne, MIBirmingham, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MIGarden City, MIFraser, MI
Grosse Pointe, MIMount Clemens, MISouth Monroe, MIEastpointe, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MIRichmond, MILivonia, MIFlat Rock, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor