Home
/
Harper Woods, MI
/
20886 Lochmoor St
Last updated May 15 2020 at 7:28 AM

20886 Lochmoor St

20886 Lochmoor Boulevard · (313) 521-6666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20886 Lochmoor Boulevard, Harper Woods, MI 48225
Harper Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home in good location available for rent!Â 

email: rondoinvestment@yahoo.com if you are interested

REQUIREMENTS
* No evictions
* No landlord/tenant judgments
* No collection accounts
* No active bankruptcies
* Utilities must be in the applicant's name by the time of the move in
* Must be on the job for 6 months

INCOME REQUIREMENTS
* 1 adult - $3,450/month
* 2 adults - $4,600/month
* Section 8 Recipient - $2,300/month

To view more of our properties, please visit us at:
www.rondoinvestment.com Â Â Â 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20886 Lochmoor St have any available units?
20886 Lochmoor St has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 20886 Lochmoor St currently offering any rent specials?
20886 Lochmoor St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20886 Lochmoor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 20886 Lochmoor St is pet friendly.
Does 20886 Lochmoor St offer parking?
Yes, 20886 Lochmoor St does offer parking.
Does 20886 Lochmoor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20886 Lochmoor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20886 Lochmoor St have a pool?
No, 20886 Lochmoor St does not have a pool.
Does 20886 Lochmoor St have accessible units?
No, 20886 Lochmoor St does not have accessible units.
Does 20886 Lochmoor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 20886 Lochmoor St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20886 Lochmoor St have units with air conditioning?
No, 20886 Lochmoor St does not have units with air conditioning.
