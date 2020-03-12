20886 Lochmoor St

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home in good location available for rent!Â



email: rondoinvestment@yahoo.com if you are interested



REQUIREMENTS

* No evictions

* No landlord/tenant judgments

* No collection accounts

* No active bankruptcies

* Utilities must be in the applicant's name by the time of the move in

* Must be on the job for 6 months



INCOME REQUIREMENTS

* 1 adult - $3,450/month

* 2 adults - $4,600/month

* Section 8 Recipient - $2,300/month



To view more of our properties, please visit us at:

www.rondoinvestment.com Â Â Â