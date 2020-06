20857 WOODMONT Street

Amenities

VERY NICELY UPDATED, CLEAN & MOVE-IN READY BRICK RANCH EAST OF I-94 ON A GREAT BLOCK, WALKING DISTANCE TO GHESQUIERE PARK & MACK AVE, CLOSE TO ST. JOHN HOSPITAL / MEDICAL CENTER. BEAUTIFUL REFINISHED OAK FLOORS. UPDATED GALLEY KITCHEN HAS OAK CABINETS, CERAMIC TILED FLOOR, DISHWASHER, STOVE & REFRIGERATOR TOO! NATURAL FIREPLACE IN SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM. UPDATED BATHROOM IS IN GREAT SHAPE. UNFINISHED BASEMENT HAS PLENTY OF STORAGE SPACE, WASHER & DRYER IN THE LAUNDRY AREA W/ADDITIONAL SHELVING & GLASS BLOCK WINDOWS. THIS IS A GOOD SIZED HOME WITH A GREAT FLOOR PLAN & EXCELLENT ENTERTAINING SPACE. THE HOME ALSO HAS NEWER VINYL WINDOWS, NEWER ROOF & FURNACE PLUS CENTRAL AIR FOR YOUR SUMMER COMFORT. THE HOME IS LICENSED AS A RENTAL PROPERTY & IS PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED. *THE PROPERTY OWNER IS GIVING PREFERENCE TO LONGER TERM LEASE APPLICATIONS. PETS NEGOTIABLE DEPENDING ON NUMBER, SIZE & BREED. NO SECTION 8 APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY, SORRY. $25 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT.