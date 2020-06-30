All apartments in Harper Woods
Find more places like 20449 Hunt Club Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harper Woods, MI
/
20449 Hunt Club Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM

20449 Hunt Club Drive

20449 Hunt Club Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Harper Woods
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

20449 Hunt Club Drive, Harper Woods, MI 48225
Harper Woods

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bedroom ranch with a family room and fireplace. Completely updated with new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, paint. Includes new furnace with central air, 2 car garage, fenced in yard with rear patio. Trust me you're gonna love it! Hurry will not last long!
Harper Woods Beauty! 3 bedroom ranch with a family room and fireplace. Completely updated with new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, paint. Includes new furnace with central air, 2 car garage, fenced in yard with rear patio. Trust me you're gonna love it! Hurry will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20449 Hunt Club Drive have any available units?
20449 Hunt Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harper Woods, MI.
What amenities does 20449 Hunt Club Drive have?
Some of 20449 Hunt Club Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20449 Hunt Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20449 Hunt Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20449 Hunt Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20449 Hunt Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harper Woods.
Does 20449 Hunt Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20449 Hunt Club Drive offers parking.
Does 20449 Hunt Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20449 Hunt Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20449 Hunt Club Drive have a pool?
No, 20449 Hunt Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20449 Hunt Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 20449 Hunt Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20449 Hunt Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20449 Hunt Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20449 Hunt Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20449 Hunt Club Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St
Harper Woods, MI 48225

Similar Pages

Harper Woods 2 BedroomsHarper Woods 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Harper Woods Apartments with BalconiesHarper Woods Apartments with Gyms
Harper Woods Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MI
Ypsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MISouth Lyon, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIWolverine Lake, MI
Belleville, MIMilford, MINorthville, MIUtica, MIBloomfield Hills, MILake Orion, MIGrosse Pointe Woods, MIGarden City, MICenter Line, MILivonia, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MIAllen Park, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-DearbornOakland University
Schoolcraft College