20449 Hunt Club Drive

Amenities
3 bedroom ranch with a family room and fireplace. Completely updated with new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, paint. Includes new furnace with central air, 2 car garage, fenced in yard with rear patio. Trust me you're gonna love it! Hurry will not last long!
Harper Woods Beauty! 3 bedroom ranch with a family room and fireplace. Completely updated with new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, paint. Includes new furnace with central air, 2 car garage, fenced in yard with rear patio. Trust me you're gonna love it! Hurry will not last long!