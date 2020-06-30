20449 Hunt Club Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 bedroom ranch with a family room and fireplace. Completely updated with new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, paint. Includes new furnace with central air, 2 car garage, fenced in yard with rear patio. Trust me you're gonna love it! Hurry will not last long!

Harper Woods Beauty! 3 bedroom ranch with a family room and fireplace. Completely updated with new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, paint. Includes new furnace with central air, 2 car garage, fenced in yard with rear patio. Trust me you're gonna love it! Hurry will not last long!