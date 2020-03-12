19959 Country Club Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated gym pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Here you will find a beautiful house in Harper Woods. 2 bedrooms on the first floor and 2 bedrooms on the second floor so there is more than enough space and privacy. Kitchen is beautiful with new appliances. You will find carpet upstairs and and in the finished basement and hardwoods through out the first floor. A nice neighbor hood, so you can spend outside in the evening or spend tim in the two car garage. The basement space has a half bath and a bar. You will not find much missing from this home other then your furniture and love to make it a home. Full move in cost is 3,150.00. Contact Jamie @(734)881-9689 to schedule a showing.