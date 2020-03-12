All apartments in Harper Woods
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:30 PM

19959 Country Club Drive

19959 Country Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19959 Country Club Drive, Harper Woods, MI 48225
Harper Woods

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Here you will find a beautiful house in Harper Woods. 2 bedrooms on the first floor and 2 bedrooms on the second floor so there is more than enough space and privacy. Kitchen is beautiful with new appliances. You will find carpet upstairs and and in the finished basement and hardwoods through out the first floor. A nice neighbor hood, so you can spend outside in the evening or spend tim in the two car garage. The basement space has a half bath and a bar. You will not find much missing from this home other then your furniture and love to make it a home. Full move in cost is 3,150.00. Contact Jamie @(734)881-9689 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19959 Country Club Drive have any available units?
19959 Country Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harper Woods, MI.
What amenities does 19959 Country Club Drive have?
Some of 19959 Country Club Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19959 Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19959 Country Club Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19959 Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19959 Country Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harper Woods.
Does 19959 Country Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19959 Country Club Drive does offer parking.
Does 19959 Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19959 Country Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19959 Country Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19959 Country Club Drive has a pool.
Does 19959 Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 19959 Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19959 Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19959 Country Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19959 Country Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19959 Country Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
