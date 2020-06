Amenities

Fantastic ranch home located in an exclusive part of Harper Woods within the Grosse Pointe School District. This home was fully renovated in 2017 and has refinished hardwood floors in the bedrooms, living room and dinette. New light fixtures along with recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances gives this property a feel of a modern home. Basement is finished and has a full bath with a shower which was built along with the renovation in 2017. The yard is enormous, fenced in and has a large two car garage.