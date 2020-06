Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

FIRST FLOOR FLAT within steps of The Village shopping/entertainment area. Clean, neutral decor. LR with fp. Updated kitchen with eating area and appliances.. Screened porch off BR. 2 car garage. Basement with washer and dryer and locked storage room. Tenant pays all utilities. Landlord pays for lawn service and snow removal. No smoking. No pets. Acceptable credit report. 1 1/2 mos.security deposit. Prefer minimum of one year lease. Available immediately.