Grosse Pointe, MI
580 Neff
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:44 AM

580 Neff

580 Neff Rd · (313) 570-7515
Location

580 Neff Rd, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230
Grosse Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious first floor unit with charm located close to Village.- 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath plus sunroom and porch! Beautiful Hardwood floors, updated kitchen with all new kitchen appliances, microwave to be installed above stove, and basement recreation/family room with terazzo floor and wet bar. Radiant heat in bathroom floor! Laundry area with brand new washer and dryer. Lease includes heat, water, lawn service and snow removal. One year minimum lease. Credit check required. 1 1/2 month's security deposit. No smoking. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 Neff have any available units?
580 Neff has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 580 Neff have?
Some of 580 Neff's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 580 Neff currently offering any rent specials?
580 Neff isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 Neff pet-friendly?
No, 580 Neff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grosse Pointe.
Does 580 Neff offer parking?
Yes, 580 Neff does offer parking.
Does 580 Neff have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 580 Neff offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 Neff have a pool?
No, 580 Neff does not have a pool.
Does 580 Neff have accessible units?
No, 580 Neff does not have accessible units.
Does 580 Neff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 580 Neff has units with dishwashers.
Does 580 Neff have units with air conditioning?
No, 580 Neff does not have units with air conditioning.
