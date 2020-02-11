Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious first floor unit with charm located close to Village.- 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath plus sunroom and porch! Beautiful Hardwood floors, updated kitchen with all new kitchen appliances, microwave to be installed above stove, and basement recreation/family room with terazzo floor and wet bar. Radiant heat in bathroom floor! Laundry area with brand new washer and dryer. Lease includes heat, water, lawn service and snow removal. One year minimum lease. Credit check required. 1 1/2 month's security deposit. No smoking. No Pets.