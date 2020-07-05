All apartments in Grosse Pointe Woods
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:14 PM

19823 Wedgewood

19823 Wedgewood Drive · (313) 570-4555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19823 Wedgewood Drive, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Grosse Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2639 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Meticulously updated & maintained 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath home in the Star of the Sea area of the Woods. This home features a newer kitchen w/granite counters & stainless appliances.Living room w/gas fireplace. Spacious Family room w/a natural fireplace. Fantastic master suite w/gas fireplace, closets galore,newer bath w/double sinks. Second full bath is newer w/an extra deep jetted tub. Additional 2 bedrooms have great closets, a walk out porch, built in shelves. Hardwood floors /ceramic/marble flooring throughout home. Attached garage. Mud room w/second half bath. Sharp basement w/laundry (washer & dryer included), incredible storage, full bath. Owner requires a complete application with an acceptable credit score, proof of funds / employment income, references. 1 1/2 month security deposit. No smokers.Pet negotiable.Centrally located.Walk to Liggett, Monteith & the Hunt Club! Residents have access to private park w/pools,tennis courts, picnic area. AVAILABLE JULY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19823 Wedgewood have any available units?
19823 Wedgewood has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19823 Wedgewood have?
Some of 19823 Wedgewood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19823 Wedgewood currently offering any rent specials?
19823 Wedgewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19823 Wedgewood pet-friendly?
Yes, 19823 Wedgewood is pet friendly.
Does 19823 Wedgewood offer parking?
Yes, 19823 Wedgewood offers parking.
Does 19823 Wedgewood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19823 Wedgewood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19823 Wedgewood have a pool?
Yes, 19823 Wedgewood has a pool.
Does 19823 Wedgewood have accessible units?
No, 19823 Wedgewood does not have accessible units.
Does 19823 Wedgewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19823 Wedgewood has units with dishwashers.
Does 19823 Wedgewood have units with air conditioning?
No, 19823 Wedgewood does not have units with air conditioning.
