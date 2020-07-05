19823 Wedgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Meticulously updated & maintained 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath home in the Star of the Sea area of the Woods. This home features a newer kitchen w/granite counters & stainless appliances.Living room w/gas fireplace. Spacious Family room w/a natural fireplace. Fantastic master suite w/gas fireplace, closets galore,newer bath w/double sinks. Second full bath is newer w/an extra deep jetted tub. Additional 2 bedrooms have great closets, a walk out porch, built in shelves. Hardwood floors /ceramic/marble flooring throughout home. Attached garage. Mud room w/second half bath. Sharp basement w/laundry (washer & dryer included), incredible storage, full bath. Owner requires a complete application with an acceptable credit score, proof of funds / employment income, references. 1 1/2 month security deposit. No smokers.Pet negotiable.Centrally located.Walk to Liggett, Monteith & the Hunt Club! Residents have access to private park w/pools,tennis courts, picnic area. AVAILABLE JULY.