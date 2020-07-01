Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020

77 Apartments for rent in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come... Read Guide >

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
2153 Hampton Rd
2153 Hampton Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 bath colonial home. Wooden deck and fenced back yard. Hardwood floors throughout, open and new kitchen with ceramic tile, grohe fixtures, hand made butcher block counters and Kenmore stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Grosse Pointe Woods

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
20449 Hunt Club Drive
20449 Hunt Club Drive, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1372 sqft
3 bedroom ranch with a family room and fireplace. Completely updated with new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, paint. Includes new furnace with central air, 2 car garage, fenced in yard with rear patio.

Last updated June 22
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
457 Allard
457 Allard Avenue, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1617 sqft
Very Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath capecod style home located in the highly desirable city of Grosse Pointe Farms with GP public schools.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
20082 Elkhart St
20082 Elkhart Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with basement. HARDWOOD floors Deck Detached garage & yard. Appliances included. $40 application fee 1 1/2 month security deposit Accepts Section 8. (RLNE4818741)
Results within 5 miles of Grosse Pointe Woods
Verified

Last updated July 1
10 Units Available
Harper Woods
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
1320 Devonshire Rd
1320 Devonshire Road, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
No pets, no smoking, no section 8. Must have minimum income of $7400 per month to qualify. Send proof of income before requesting a showing. Freshly painted, new carpet and kitchen floor. Very private fenced back yard.

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
Conner
9530 E Outer Dr
9530 East Outer Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
9530 E.

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
14540 E 9 Mile Rd
14540 E 9 Mile Rd, Eastpointe, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
Spacious one bedroom lower flat available for rent in the heart of Eastpointe! Located close to Gratiot and I-94 for quick and easy travel.

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
Finney
5109 Devonshire Rd
5109 Devonshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
"NOTE: There are still a few touch up repairs on going but will be finished soon." From warren head north on Devonshire is this recently UPDATED BRICK home with over a thousand sq. ft., has 3 bedrooms, 1.

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
15352 Sprenger Ave
15352 Sprenger Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
15352 Sprenger is located near 8 Mile and Gratiot Brick three bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath bungalow has dining room, hardwood flooring, fireplace, air conditioning, basement, rear deck, driveway and fenced yard to 2 car garage.

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
Osborn
14119 Eastburn St
14119 Eastburn Street, Detroit, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,425
A extremely beautiful home with enough space to grow into this home offers a beautiful living room with fireplace new blinds thru out nice spacious kitchen and dining room bath on every floor private porch off mater bedroom also has meditation

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
Burbank
15681 Carlisle St
15681 Carlisle Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
Very nice colonial style home with 1 car garage large fenced in yard nice front porch New carpet fireplace. finished basement also private driveway close to 8mile and school Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5669714)

Last updated June 30
1 Unit Available
Roseville
27827 O'Neil St
27827 O'neil Street, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
This inviting 2/1 Ranch is a great place to entertain a few friends.

Last updated June 30
1 Unit Available
Denby
11034 Worden St
11034 Worden Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1021 sqft
"NOTE: There are still some minor touch-up repairs on going but will be completed real soon." This 3 bedroom and 1.

Last updated June 30
1 Unit Available
Burbank
16086 Bringard Dr
16086 Bringard Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
1047 sqft
"NOTE: In an effort to secure the property & your safety, this home has a house-sitter whom you may encounter during your home tour.

Last updated June 30
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
13023 Sarsfield Ave
13023 Sarsfield Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13023 Sarsfield Ave in Warren. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 30
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
15554 Sprenger Ave
15554 Sprenger Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1105 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom bungalow home with 2 bathrooms.

Last updated June 30
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
22833 Lake Dr
22833 Lake Drive, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1242 sqft
Great 3 bedroom home, 2 full baths on main floor, Dining Room, Totally remodeled: All new flooring, New Siding, New Kitchen Counter tops and back splashes, New main bathroom (Tub-toilet-sink), New front Deck, New front doors, New interior doors

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
Finney
5301 Yorkshire Rd
5301 Yorkshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1300 sqft
Spacious brick bungalow home located South of Chandler Park and West of Cadieux. This home features a covered front porch, hardwood floors, large kitchen, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

Last updated June 30
1 Unit Available
Finney
5525 Grayton St
5525 Grayton Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1248 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath with a basement - now available for rent! Home features wood floors, updated kitchen, enclosed sunroom off of master bedroom, all appliances provided. Located in East English Village, near E Outer Dr & Harper. Easy access to 94.

Last updated June 22
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
795 Harcourt
795 Harcourt Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
This corner-lot duplex is beautifully maintained with 1st floor unit available for rent immediately in Grosse Pointe Park. The unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, plenty of space for entertaining and a walk-out backyard patio.

Last updated June 22
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
27705 Roy
27705 Roy Street, St. Clair Shores, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Available 2nd week of July.Immaculate ranch-style unit with Private Entrance located in a quiet residential area. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath. Spacious Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet.

Last updated June 22
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
1348 Wayburn St
1348 Wayburn Street, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1035 sqft
THE PERFECT GROSSE POINTE PARK LEASE OPPORTUNITY! Completely updated and move-in ready! Large, open first floor with refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless appliances, and two spacious bedrooms with a full bathroom! The

Last updated June 22
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
593 Neff
593 Neff Road, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1170 sqft
FIRST FLOOR FLAT within steps of The Village shopping/entertainment area. Clean, neutral decor. LR with fp. Updated kitchen with eating area and appliances.. Screened porch off BR. 2 car garage. Basement with washer and dryer and locked storage room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Grosse Pointe Woods renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

