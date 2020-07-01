/
3 bedroom apartments
104 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
2153 Hampton Rd
2153 Hampton Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 bath colonial home. Wooden deck and fenced back yard. Hardwood floors throughout, open and new kitchen with ceramic tile, grohe fixtures, hand made butcher block counters and Kenmore stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
1014 HOLLYWOOD Avenue
1014 Hollywood Avenue, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1014 HOLLYWOOD Avenue in Grosse Pointe Woods. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Grosse Pointe Woods
1 Unit Available
Finney
6354 University Pl
6354 University Place, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
Cozy Brick Bungalow with a spacious living room, 2 bedrooms on the first level and the 3rd bedroom on the second level, spacious kitchen with room to add a table and chairs, 1 full bath, large unfinished basement for lots of storage space, fenced in
1 Unit Available
Finney
17647 Chester St
17647 Chester Street, Detroit, MI
REQUIREMENTS: $30 application fee for each applicant Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO UTILITY COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND
1 Unit Available
Denby
9696 Sanilac St
9696 Sanilac Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$890
1091 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath. This home has a completely updated kitchen and bath. With two bedrooms located on the lower level and one bedroom located upstairs as a loft area.
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
20886 Lochmoor St
20886 Lochmoor Boulevard, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home in good location available for rent!Â email: rondoinvestment@yahoo.
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
20449 Hunt Club Drive
20449 Hunt Club Drive, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1372 sqft
3 bedroom ranch with a family room and fireplace. Completely updated with new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, paint. Includes new furnace with central air, 2 car garage, fenced in yard with rear patio.
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
457 Allard
457 Allard Avenue, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1617 sqft
Very Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath capecod style home located in the highly desirable city of Grosse Pointe Farms with GP public schools.
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
19941 Anita St
19941 Anita Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1254 sqft
Fantastic ranch home located in an exclusive part of Harper Woods within the Grosse Pointe School District. This home was fully renovated in 2017 and has refinished hardwood floors in the bedrooms, living room and dinette.
1 Unit Available
Finney
6150 Lodewyck St
6150 Lodewyck Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
795 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom home - Please click "Request a Tour" to schedule an appointment with one of our Leasing Agents to view the property. You will receive a text message to confirm your appointment an hour in advance.
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
35 VERNIER Road
35 Vernier Road, Village of Grosse Pointe Shores, MI
Location, location , location. This 1977 built colonial is in an excellent location with park view across the street. Walking distance to Lakeshore, parks, and schools.
1 Unit Available
Finney
6014 Lodewyck St
6014 Lodewyck Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO
Results within 5 miles of Grosse Pointe Woods
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
20125 Meier Rd
20125 Meier Road, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Great area rental, close to highway. Finished basement with extra large bath with spa tub, huge walk-in closet and storage room.
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
1320 Devonshire Rd
1320 Devonshire Road, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
No pets, no smoking, no section 8. Must have minimum income of $7400 per month to qualify. Send proof of income before requesting a showing. Freshly painted, new carpet and kitchen floor. Very private fenced back yard.
1 Unit Available
Conner
9530 E Outer Dr
9530 East Outer Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
9530 E.
1 Unit Available
Burbank
16200 E State Fair St
16200 East State Fair Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$925
Recently renovated three bedroom bungalow! Two car garage. Great location. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5867710)
1 Unit Available
Finney
4352 Kensington Ave
4352 Kensington Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful EEV Bungalow - Property Id: 302582 Beautiful bungalow in thriving East English Village. Close to Grosse Pointe and commercial corridors on Moross, Mack and Warren.
1 Unit Available
Finney
5109 Devonshire Rd
5109 Devonshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
"NOTE: There are still a few touch up repairs on going but will be finished soon." From warren head north on Devonshire is this recently UPDATED BRICK home with over a thousand sq. ft., has 3 bedrooms, 1.
1 Unit Available
Finney
3445 Harvard Rd
3445 Harvard Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1284 sqft
East English Rental - Beautiful East English Rental. Please text contact number listed if call is not answered (RLNE5860310)
1 Unit Available
Finney
5966 Yorkshire Rd
5966 Yorkshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1451 sqft
Beautiful East English Village Rental - Beautiful East English Rental. Please contact number by text if call is not answered! iMessage available. (RLNE5860305)
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
15352 Sprenger Ave
15352 Sprenger Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
15352 Sprenger is located near 8 Mile and Gratiot Brick three bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath bungalow has dining room, hardwood flooring, fireplace, air conditioning, basement, rear deck, driveway and fenced yard to 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
Denby
11820 Duchess St
11820 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow located South of Morang Ave. and East of Kelly Rd. This home features a 1 car detached garage, fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, den, new carpet in two of the bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.
1 Unit Available
Finney
5984 Yorkshire Rd
5984 Yorkshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
This spacious well presented 3 bedroom on Yorkshire is on the market for rent. To the first floor a large modern kitchen, nicely finished living room, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. To the second floor a large master bedroom with a walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
Osborn
14119 Eastburn St
14119 Eastburn Street, Detroit, MI
A extremely beautiful home with enough space to grow into this home offers a beautiful living room with fireplace new blinds thru out nice spacious kitchen and dining room bath on every floor private porch off mater bedroom also has meditation
