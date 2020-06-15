All apartments in Grosse Pointe Park
Find more places like 1476 WAYBURN Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grosse Pointe Park, MI
/
1476 WAYBURN Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:42 AM

1476 WAYBURN Street

1476 Wayburn St · (313) 884-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grosse Pointe Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1476 Wayburn St, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
Grosse Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
OPEN HOUSE 6/15/20 2-4 BY Appointment ONLY! Beautifully redone, completely renovated 2 bedroom second floor unit in Grosse Pointe Park. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private basement with new washer and dryer. Central Air! Off street parking with private driveway. Has an additional 3rd room perfect for an office! Close to Park West with all that it has to offer: Red Crown, Cabbage Patch Cafe, Atwater and more. Steps away from Howlers & Growlers, the new gourmet Park Market, and all that the Charlevoix district has to offer. Access to two waterfront parks including movie theaters, pools, splash pad, and tennis courts. One months security deposit plus first months rent. Water, lawn maintenance, park passes and city services included in the rent. GPHF Approved! Pet friendly! With close proximity to downtown Detroit, this is the place to be! 24 HOUR NOTICE TO SHOW! AVAIL 8/1/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1476 WAYBURN Street have any available units?
1476 WAYBURN Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1476 WAYBURN Street have?
Some of 1476 WAYBURN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1476 WAYBURN Street currently offering any rent specials?
1476 WAYBURN Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1476 WAYBURN Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1476 WAYBURN Street is pet friendly.
Does 1476 WAYBURN Street offer parking?
Yes, 1476 WAYBURN Street does offer parking.
Does 1476 WAYBURN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1476 WAYBURN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1476 WAYBURN Street have a pool?
Yes, 1476 WAYBURN Street has a pool.
Does 1476 WAYBURN Street have accessible units?
No, 1476 WAYBURN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1476 WAYBURN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1476 WAYBURN Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1476 WAYBURN Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1476 WAYBURN Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1476 WAYBURN Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grosse Pointe Park 1 BedroomsGrosse Pointe Park 2 Bedrooms
Grosse Pointe Park Apartments with PoolGrosse Pointe Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Grosse Pointe Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MI
Inkster, MIWalled Lake, MIPort Huron, MIBeverly Hills, MIBerkley, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MISt. Clair Shores, MIRiverview, MIFerndale, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-DearbornOakland University
Walsh College of Accountancy and Business Administration
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity