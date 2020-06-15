1476 WAYBURN Street

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE 6/15/20 2-4 BY Appointment ONLY! Beautifully redone, completely renovated 2 bedroom second floor unit in Grosse Pointe Park. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private basement with new washer and dryer. Central Air! Off street parking with private driveway. Has an additional 3rd room perfect for an office! Close to Park West with all that it has to offer: Red Crown, Cabbage Patch Cafe, Atwater and more. Steps away from Howlers & Growlers, the new gourmet Park Market, and all that the Charlevoix district has to offer. Access to two waterfront parks including movie theaters, pools, splash pad, and tennis courts. One months security deposit plus first months rent. Water, lawn maintenance, park passes and city services included in the rent. GPHF Approved! Pet friendly! With close proximity to downtown Detroit, this is the place to be! 24 HOUR NOTICE TO SHOW! AVAIL 8/1/20.