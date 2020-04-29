1358 SOMERSET Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage media room tennis court

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ALL LEASE SIGNING AND PAYMENTS CAN BE DONE REMOTELY!! Incredible upper unit available on a quiet street in Grosse Pointe Park! Completely renovated with hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private basement with washer and dryer. Spacious living room with natural fireplace. Central air! Off street parking with one garage space for storage with shared driveway. Close to Park west with all that it has to offer: Red Crown, Cabbage Patch Cafe, Atwater, and steps away from Howlers & Growlers, the new gourmet Park Market, and all that the Charlevoix district has to offer. Access to two waterfront parks including movie theaters, pools, splash pad, and tennis courts. One and a half months rent for security deposit plus first months rent. Water and lawn maintenance and alarm included in the rent. With close proximity to downtown Detroit, this place will not last long. Absolutely no pets please!