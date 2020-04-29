All apartments in Grosse Pointe Park
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

1358 SOMERSET Street

1358 Somerset Ave · (313) 884-7000
Location

1358 Somerset Ave, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
Grosse Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2260 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ALL LEASE SIGNING AND PAYMENTS CAN BE DONE REMOTELY!! Incredible upper unit available on a quiet street in Grosse Pointe Park! Completely renovated with hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private basement with washer and dryer. Spacious living room with natural fireplace. Central air! Off street parking with one garage space for storage with shared driveway. Close to Park west with all that it has to offer: Red Crown, Cabbage Patch Cafe, Atwater, and steps away from Howlers & Growlers, the new gourmet Park Market, and all that the Charlevoix district has to offer. Access to two waterfront parks including movie theaters, pools, splash pad, and tennis courts. One and a half months rent for security deposit plus first months rent. Water and lawn maintenance and alarm included in the rent. With close proximity to downtown Detroit, this place will not last long. Absolutely no pets please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

