Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

GREAT LOCATION! Building consists of 3 units: unit #1 - 2,195 sq. ft., unit #2 - 763 & unit #3 - 6,465. Building has been rebuilt from ground up with high end finish, well maintained & is setup for a pharmacy, general practice, urgent care center, vascular surgery center & much more. All units are move-in ready. Building is also available for lease - $20 PSF/NNN.