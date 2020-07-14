All apartments in Mount Morris
Mount Morris, MI
Morris Square
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Morris Square

750 E. Jefferson St · (607) 228-8336
Location

750 E. Jefferson St, Mount Morris, MI 48458
Mount Morris

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
playground
At Morris Square Apartments, located in Mt. Morris, MI, we feature one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Our amenities include washer and dryer connections in select styles, covered parking, free WiFi, an outdoor pool and much more. Our pet-friendly community is located just a short drive from I-75 and I-475, General Motors, Genesys Health System, Mclaren Medical Center, Hurley Medical Center, Mott Community College, Genesee Early College, University of Michigan-Flint, Kettering University, and Birch Run Outlet Mall. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Morris Square Apartments. Our friendly staff is always available to help with anything you might need and we offer simple to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request our online resident portal helps to make your monthly routine easy. Call us today to schedule your tour and find out why Morris Square Apartments is the next place you will want to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $350 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions, Weight restrictions: 20 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Morris Square have any available units?
Morris Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Morris, MI.
What amenities does Morris Square have?
Some of Morris Square's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Morris Square currently offering any rent specials?
Morris Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Morris Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Morris Square is pet friendly.
Does Morris Square offer parking?
Yes, Morris Square offers parking.
Does Morris Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Morris Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Morris Square have a pool?
Yes, Morris Square has a pool.
Does Morris Square have accessible units?
No, Morris Square does not have accessible units.
Does Morris Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Morris Square has units with dishwashers.
Does Morris Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Morris Square has units with air conditioning.
