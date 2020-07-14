Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments online portal playground

At Morris Square Apartments, located in Mt. Morris, MI, we feature one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Our amenities include washer and dryer connections in select styles, covered parking, free WiFi, an outdoor pool and much more. Our pet-friendly community is located just a short drive from I-75 and I-475, General Motors, Genesys Health System, Mclaren Medical Center, Hurley Medical Center, Mott Community College, Genesee Early College, University of Michigan-Flint, Kettering University, and Birch Run Outlet Mall. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Morris Square Apartments. Our friendly staff is always available to help with anything you might need and we offer simple to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request our online resident portal helps to make your monthly routine easy. Call us today to schedule your tour and find out why Morris Square Apartments is the next place you will want to call home.