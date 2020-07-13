Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance internet access

At Carriage House Apartments we offer spacious and well-kept apartments that you'll be proud to call home. Our one and two bedroom apartments and two bedroom townhomes have central air, fully equipped kitchens, large closets, offer balconies/patios and are pet-friendly. Select styles also include full basements. We also offer covered parking, on-site laundry facilities, and more. Located in a beautiful neighborhood setting near I-69 and minutes from I-475, our community is walking distance to Courtland Center Mall, which features numerous shops (JCPenney, Dunham's Sports, Staples, Home Depot, Big Lots), dining options, and a cinema! For those looking for a place that is convenient to school and/or work, we are just minutes from U of M Flint, Mott Community College, and General Motors.



Resident satisfaction is our first priority at Carriage House Apartments. We do our very best to make your life a little easier by providing simple to use online services that are quick, reliable, and se