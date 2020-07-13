All apartments in Flint
Carriage House Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Carriage House Apartments

902 Burlington Dr · (510) 379-5088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

902 Burlington Dr, Flint, MI 48503
Evergreen Estates

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15-02 · Avail. Sep 5

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carriage House Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
At Carriage House Apartments we offer spacious and well-kept apartments that you'll be proud to call home. Our one and two bedroom apartments and two bedroom townhomes have central air, fully equipped kitchens, large closets, offer balconies/patios and are pet-friendly. Select styles also include full basements. We also offer covered parking, on-site laundry facilities, and more. Located in a beautiful neighborhood setting near I-69 and minutes from I-475, our community is walking distance to Courtland Center Mall, which features numerous shops (JCPenney, Dunham's Sports, Staples, Home Depot, Big Lots), dining options, and a cinema! For those looking for a place that is convenient to school and/or work, we are just minutes from U of M Flint, Mott Community College, and General Motors.

Resident satisfaction is our first priority at Carriage House Apartments. We do our very best to make your life a little easier by providing simple to use online services that are quick, reliable, and se

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Zero Security Deposit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25.00 per month
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot: included in lease; Carports: $5/month. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio storage: included with unit NO storage on patio, balconies, select units storage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carriage House Apartments have any available units?
Carriage House Apartments has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Flint, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flint Rent Report.
What amenities does Carriage House Apartments have?
Some of Carriage House Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carriage House Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Carriage House Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carriage House Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Carriage House Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Carriage House Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Carriage House Apartments offers parking.
Does Carriage House Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carriage House Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carriage House Apartments have a pool?
No, Carriage House Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Carriage House Apartments have accessible units?
No, Carriage House Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Carriage House Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carriage House Apartments has units with dishwashers.
