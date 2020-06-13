/
12 Apartments for rent in Midland, MI📍
Redwood Midland
7420 Orion Court, Midland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1310 sqft
A quiet, tree-lined community with private attached garages and energy-efficient appliances. Apartments feature a full-size washer and dryer connection, walk-in kitchen pantry, and plank flooring.
Northwind Forest
5220 Hedgewood Drive, Midland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
937 sqft
Nestled harmoniously amongst majestic trees and lush landscaping, Northwind Forest provides serenity that allows you to relax while Midland's attractions are just minutes away.
2119 Bayliss St Apt 14
2119 Bayliss St, Midland, MI
1 Bedroom
$725
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden level condo with fresh paint! Heat and water included! Laundry facility. No pets. No smoking in unit. Private parking space. Special move-in offer if occupied before the end of May!!!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5541797)
228 West Nelson Street
228 West Nelson Street, Midland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1205 sqft
Premium Location, location, location! Adorable brick bungalow close to Midland Country Club with all new, modern stainless appliances! 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with hardwood flooring. Fresh paint throughout house an d all new lighting fixtures.
2609 Jefferson Ave
2609 Jefferson Avenue, Midland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1312 sqft
Family home with 1312 square feet, 3 bedrooms - 2 of which are on main floor, office or den which could also be used as 4th bedroom on second floor, full basement with washer and dryer hook-ups, large backyard and 1 car detached garage; located
2613 Jefferson Ave
2613 Jefferson Avenue, Midland, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1521 sqft
Family home with 1521 square feet, 4 bedrooms - 3 of which are on main floor, full basement with finished room and laundry room with washer and dryer, Central A/C, large backyard and 1 car garage; located 1 block from Midland Community Center, close
420 Waldo Ave.
420 Waldo Avenue, Midland, MI
Studio
$1,000
100 sqft
Commercial lease available/ Brand new construction. "Waldo Plaza" will "Build to Suit". $15.00 per foot - triple net - high traffic.
1407 E Grove
1407 E Grove St, Midland, MI
Studio
$5,000
7200 sqft
Commercial-Industrial 60x120 Building for Lease in Midland Mi. Close to Dow Chemical and just off US-10. 5000 per month, triple net, mezzanine with office space, high ceiling, truck well, and lots of power.
2910 N Saginaw Road
2910 N Saginaw Rd, Midland, MI
Studio
$1,450
1296 sqft
A perfect office location! On north Saginaw Road, directly across from the Mid- Michigan Medical Center! Great Visibility! Approx. 22,000 Car Per Day drive past this location! The tenant only pays tent and their own homes.
Results within 5 miles of Midland
Lakeview Trailer Court
320 North Cedar Street, Sanford, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$500
Beautiful Mobile Home located right across the street from the Village of Sanford Park, which provides great fishing and sports fields. Just a few blocks from down town Sanford. Across the street from Lake Sanford and the Sanford Dam.
Results within 10 miles of Midland
7130 Kochville
7130 Kochville Road, Saginaw County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$850
1458 sqft
Neat and clean four bedroom home for rent, $850.00 per month , $850.00 security deposit, one year lease, $30.00 application fee, nice country location.
1226 North Hemlock Road - B-8
1226 N Hemlock Rd, Hemlock, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1226 North Hemlock Road - B-8 in Hemlock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Midland, the median rent is $486 for a studio, $580 for a 1-bedroom, $752 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,034 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Midland, check out our monthly Midland Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Midland area include Northwood University, Mott Community College, and University of Michigan-Flint. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Midland from include Flint, Saginaw, Mount Morris, and Burton.