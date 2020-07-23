/
Saginaw County
57 Apartments for rent in Saginaw County, MI
Castle Way Apartments
5955 Weiss St, Saginaw, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1049 sqft
Modern apartments have plush carpet and ceiling fans. Relax by the resort-style pool or on private balconies or patios. Berberovich Park and Immerman Memorial Park located nearby.
East Saginaw Historic Business District
Bancroft Luxury Apartments
107 S Washington Ave, Saginaw, MI
1 Bedroom
$905
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
750 sqft
A historical building has been renovated into modern apartment homes. The homes feature wood floors, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a ballroom and a fire pit. In downtown Saginaw.
Covenant
Bliss Park Senior Apartments
3205 Douglass St., Saginaw, MI
2 Bedrooms
$606
820 sqft
Wickes Park Homes is a single family home community located on Saginaw’s South Side. All units are 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family homes. Our homes also have a one car attached garage.
8212 Shields Dr
8212 Shields Drive, Shields, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
This is a duplex you don't want to miss. The back yard is fenced in and shared with your neighbor. 2 car attached garage. 1st floor laundry hook ups. Spacious eat in kitchen that was recently remodeled.
105 W Stark Dr
105 West Stark Drive, Shields, MI
3 Bedrooms
$895
3 bed one bath home, large lot, hardwood floors though out (RLNE5974170)
6098 College Ave
6098 College Ave, Saginaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$999
1152 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Saginaw Valley - Property Id: 316258 The perfect home retreat. Designed with you in mind. Centralize living room to make it easy to travel throughout the home. Galley style kitchen for the chef in mind.
6105 College Ave
6105 College Ave, Saginaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$949
1216 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Saginaw Valley - Property Id: 316165 Wonderful open concept of the living room and kitchen. Featuring sit at eating and counter isle. Recessed lighting with amazing back splash walls.
6053 College Ave
6053 College Ave, Saginaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$899
1056 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Saginaw Valley - Property Id: 316233 Brand New home just right for you. Masterful bedroom featuring sliding glass doors into the stand up shower. Lovely drop down pendant light fixture to feature the kitchen isle.
6071 E Freshman Dr
6071 E Freshman Dr, Saginaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$899
1056 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Saginaw Valley - Property Id: 316265 Brand New home just right for you. Lovely drop down pendant light fixture to feature the kitchen isle. Wonderful open concept of the living room and kitchen.
Northwest Saginaw
1321 Throop St
1321 Throop Street, Saginaw, MI
2 Bedrooms
$600
2 bedroom ranch. Spacious. Laundry hook ups, partially fenced yard. Valley Real Estate (989) 790-1602 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5880550)
5933 Sheridan Rd
5933 Sheridan Road, Saginaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1184 sqft
Very Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Bridgeport Township. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5246671)
Southwest Saginaw
708 S Fayette St
708 South Fayette Street, Saginaw, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home on the City's West Side. Offered by Valley Real Estate (989) 790-1602 (RLNE5198688)
Covenant
810 State St
810 State Street, Saginaw, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
Super clean three bedroom house ready in the second week of August. No showings until the 3rd or 4th. Newer paint and windows. Large basement with washer & dryer hook-up. One bedroom on main floor and two upstairs with built in drawers.
2333 Davenport Ave
2333 Davenport Avenue, Saginaw, MI
2 Bedrooms
$600
(RLNE4827254)
Northwest Saginaw
515 N Harrison St Apt 1
515 North Harrison Street, Saginaw, MI
2 Bedrooms
$600
Downstairs 2 bedroom apartment with heat and water utilities included. (RLNE4827222)
Gratiot Triangle
417 Malzahn St
417 Malzahn Street, Saginaw, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
Very nice two bedroom home ready to rent now. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4763614)
Northwest Saginaw
125 N Mason St # 2
125 North Mason Street, Saginaw, MI
1 Bedroom
$600
Newly renovated one bedroom apartment with water included for $600/month. This is an upstairs unit with interior stairs! (RLNE3911206)
716 S Mason St
716 South Mason Street, Saginaw, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
Nice 2 bedroom ranch coming soon. Neat and clean! No pets, no smoking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3634204)
Southwest Saginaw
1914 W Michigan Ave
1914 West Michigan Avenue, Saginaw, MI
3 Bedrooms
$675
1100 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom house, with 1 bathroom coming soon! Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE1821840)
Northmoor
2349 N Mason St
2349 North Mason Street, Saginaw, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home, hardwood throughout, finished basement with possible 3rd bedroom in basement if egress window is installed. Tile Kitchen, 2 car garage Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE711915)
Northwest Saginaw
214 N Harrison St
214 North Harrison Street, Saginaw, MI
Studio
$450
360 sqft
Studio Apartment Near Old Town Saginaw, Great Deal at $450.00 per month with utilities included. Full kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Very good parking included. Available immediately.
435 W Schleier # 15
435 West Schleier Street, Frankenmuth, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
700 sqft
Welcome to Bells of Bavaria, a friendly community located in Frankenmuth, MIchigan. We're close to popular Downtown Frankenmuth with it's quaint shops, restaurants and year-round entertainment.
3943 Bauer Drive, Apt. 1
3943 Bauer Drive, Saginaw County, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$655
925 sqft
Hurry Home to this nice Two Bedroom Apartment Home. Located in Carrollton Township and featuring a Full Kitchen, Bathroom, and shelterd entry with laundry in building.
3580 Broadway Street
3580 Broadway St, Bridgeport, MI
Studio
$2,200
2400 sqft
This former church in Bridgeport Township is in excellent condition. Large corner lot with over 2 acres created the perfect setting for this former house of worship.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Saginaw County area include Mott Community College, Lawrence Technological University, Michigan State University, University of Michigan-Flint, and Northwood University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Lansing, Farmington Hills, Southfield, Troy, and Flint have apartments for rent.
