Amenities

w/d hookup range refrigerator

Property Amenities accepts section 8

This beautiful 2 bedroom + 1 bath house is now available! Freshly painted, new flooring throughout the house. There is a shed and another room accessible from the outside for storage. The second bedroom is extended and is the size of 2 bedrooms itself. The house also has a sunroom in the back.



Section 8 applicants may qualify for REDUCED OR NO DEPOSIT . The place is ready for move in. We specialize dealing with section 8 housing commissions and can expedite the move in and inspection process.



Can include utility bills in the rent if requested and you qualify based on your income or your section 8 voucher.



When leaving voicemail or text, please mention the following:

how many people looking to move in?

how much is your monthly income?

IF you have section 8 then the name of the housing commission and voucher size?



Text your queries on 734 956 0046 or leave a voicemail. Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



