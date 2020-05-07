All apartments in Garden City
Find more places like 32965 Warren.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden City, MI
/
32965 Warren
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:42 AM

32965 Warren

32965 Warren Rd · (734) 272-3197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Garden City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

32965 Warren Rd, Garden City, MI 48135
Garden City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
****FIRST THREE MONTHS FREE****Open Space ready for lease with a second room for storage and a bathroom.High visibility on Warren Street.Great OPPORTUNITY To open your business here! Ideal for Tanning, offices, Accountants, Attorney's or any retail store, fruit market, specialty foods, restaurant , retail, offices, and more.. ***End unit*** Excellent location... Great price for end unit!! Large apartment complex's right next to property.It was opened as a smoke shop.
Tons of retail/ customer potential.! All measurements are approximate.Batvai

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32965 Warren have any available units?
32965 Warren has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 32965 Warren currently offering any rent specials?
32965 Warren isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32965 Warren pet-friendly?
No, 32965 Warren is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden City.
Does 32965 Warren offer parking?
No, 32965 Warren does not offer parking.
Does 32965 Warren have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32965 Warren does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32965 Warren have a pool?
No, 32965 Warren does not have a pool.
Does 32965 Warren have accessible units?
No, 32965 Warren does not have accessible units.
Does 32965 Warren have units with dishwashers?
No, 32965 Warren does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32965 Warren have units with air conditioning?
No, 32965 Warren does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 32965 Warren?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Garden City 2 BedroomsGarden City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Garden City Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarden City Pet Friendly Places
Garden City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIFraser, MIGrosse Pointe, MIMount Clemens, MISouth Monroe, MIEastpointe, MIAllen Park, MI
Southgate, MIRichmond, MILivonia, MIFlat Rock, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MIInkster, MIWalled Lake, MIBeverly Hills, MIBerkley, MIFenton, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity