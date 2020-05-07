32965 Warren

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

****FIRST THREE MONTHS FREE****Open Space ready for lease with a second room for storage and a bathroom.High visibility on Warren Street.Great OPPORTUNITY To open your business here! Ideal for Tanning, offices, Accountants, Attorney's or any retail store, fruit market, specialty foods, restaurant , retail, offices, and more.. ***End unit*** Excellent location... Great price for end unit!! Large apartment complex's right next to property.It was opened as a smoke shop.

Tons of retail/ customer potential.! All measurements are approximate.Batvai