Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

BUSY FORD RD WITH HIGH VISIBILITY. This 800 Sqft Building is in C2 ZONING for plenty of businesses from Office through Retail and Carry Out Restaurant. Located on such a high traffic location with visible parking along the side. Exterior Sign Pole with a 3'x4' sign & a 4'x4' sign grandfathered in for your use. Updated Awning wrap around the front and side of building with soffit lighting to highlight the building. All New Ceiling tile. Plenty of Lighting. This nice location is ready to go and in White Box ready condition for the City Inspections. Modified GROSS LEASE includes Property Taxes, Property Insurance, and many other long term maintenance items. Bring your business ideas this way~~~