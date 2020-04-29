1986 ALMONT Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is the perfect place to call home! Within walking distance to some of Ferndale's hottest spots, but still in a quiet spot in the middle of the city.

You will find a nice sized living room with great natural light, updated windows, fresh paint and nice carpeting. There is also a designated dining area that will help you fall in love with this house. The bedrooms are off to the side of the house and also have newer windows and fresh paint, right down to the white trim that outlines most of the house. The kitchen has enough room that you could add a table or a rolling bar and has amazing storage and nice appliances.It also has a large pantry and additional closet storage for any cleaning supplies or misc items. The sun room does double duty and also serves as a laundry room. The home offers central air, a large yard and a garage. Good credit and income a must!