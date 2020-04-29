All apartments in Ferndale
Find more places like 1986 ALMONT Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ferndale, MI
/
1986 ALMONT Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

1986 ALMONT Street

1986 Almont Street · (248) 288-3500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ferndale
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1986 Almont Street, Ferndale, MI 48220
Ferndale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 908 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is the perfect place to call home! Within walking distance to some of Ferndale's hottest spots, but still in a quiet spot in the middle of the city.
You will find a nice sized living room with great natural light, updated windows, fresh paint and nice carpeting. There is also a designated dining area that will help you fall in love with this house. The bedrooms are off to the side of the house and also have newer windows and fresh paint, right down to the white trim that outlines most of the house. The kitchen has enough room that you could add a table or a rolling bar and has amazing storage and nice appliances.It also has a large pantry and additional closet storage for any cleaning supplies or misc items. The sun room does double duty and also serves as a laundry room. The home offers central air, a large yard and a garage. Good credit and income a must!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1986 ALMONT Street have any available units?
1986 ALMONT Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1986 ALMONT Street have?
Some of 1986 ALMONT Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1986 ALMONT Street currently offering any rent specials?
1986 ALMONT Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1986 ALMONT Street pet-friendly?
No, 1986 ALMONT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ferndale.
Does 1986 ALMONT Street offer parking?
Yes, 1986 ALMONT Street does offer parking.
Does 1986 ALMONT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1986 ALMONT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1986 ALMONT Street have a pool?
No, 1986 ALMONT Street does not have a pool.
Does 1986 ALMONT Street have accessible units?
No, 1986 ALMONT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1986 ALMONT Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1986 ALMONT Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1986 ALMONT Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1986 ALMONT Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1986 ALMONT Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ferndale 1 BedroomsFerndale 2 Bedrooms
Ferndale Apartments with GymFerndale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Ferndale Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity