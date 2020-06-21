All apartments in Farmington Hills
Find more places like
32005 W 12 Mile Rd Unit 107.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmington Hills, MI
/
32005 W 12 Mile Rd Unit 107
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

32005 W 12 Mile Rd Unit 107

32005 West 12 Mile Road · (248) 474-6464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Farmington Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

32005 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48334

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 887 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Come check out this well maintained unit in the poplar Farmington Square condo. The kitchen has newer cabinets with a snack bar area. New paint and carpet through out. Storage includes a generous closet in the bedroom, a linen closet and a store room in addition to the front closet. There are pleasant green spaces and a well maintained pool area for the summer months. Conveniently located near restaurants and expressway access.
No Smoking, No Pets! Management Company uses its own application and lease documents.
Call Sarah Myszkier at Mutual Property Management for more details or to schedule a private showing at 248-474-6464 or email at info@themutualteam.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 32005 W 12 Mile Rd Unit 107 have any available units?
32005 W 12 Mile Rd Unit 107 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32005 W 12 Mile Rd Unit 107 have?
Some of 32005 W 12 Mile Rd Unit 107's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32005 W 12 Mile Rd Unit 107 currently offering any rent specials?
32005 W 12 Mile Rd Unit 107 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32005 W 12 Mile Rd Unit 107 pet-friendly?
No, 32005 W 12 Mile Rd Unit 107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmington Hills.
Does 32005 W 12 Mile Rd Unit 107 offer parking?
Yes, 32005 W 12 Mile Rd Unit 107 does offer parking.
Does 32005 W 12 Mile Rd Unit 107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32005 W 12 Mile Rd Unit 107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32005 W 12 Mile Rd Unit 107 have a pool?
Yes, 32005 W 12 Mile Rd Unit 107 has a pool.
Does 32005 W 12 Mile Rd Unit 107 have accessible units?
No, 32005 W 12 Mile Rd Unit 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 32005 W 12 Mile Rd Unit 107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32005 W 12 Mile Rd Unit 107 has units with dishwashers.
Does 32005 W 12 Mile Rd Unit 107 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 32005 W 12 Mile Rd Unit 107 has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir
Farmington Hills, MI 48331
Spring Valley Apartments
37850 Spring Ln
Farmington Hills, MI 48331
Diamond Forest Apartments
23140 Halsted Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48335
83 West
6423 Silverbrook W
Farmington Hills, MI 48322
Retreat at Farmington Hills
27517 Gateway Dr E
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Covington Club Apartments & Townhomes
33000 Covington Club Dr
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Summit Apartments
29925 Summit Drive
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Fairmont Park Apartments
22540 Fairmont Dr
Farmington Hills, MI 48335

Similar Pages

Farmington Hills 1 BedroomsFarmington Hills 2 BedroomsFarmington Hills Apartments with ParkingFarmington Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsFarmington Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological UniversityUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor