32005 W 12 Mile Rd Unit 107.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool

Come check out this well maintained unit in the poplar Farmington Square condo. The kitchen has newer cabinets with a snack bar area. New paint and carpet through out. Storage includes a generous closet in the bedroom, a linen closet and a store room in addition to the front closet. There are pleasant green spaces and a well maintained pool area for the summer months. Conveniently located near restaurants and expressway access.

No Smoking, No Pets! Management Company uses its own application and lease documents.

Call Sarah Myszkier at Mutual Property Management for more details or to schedule a private showing at 248-474-6464 or email at info@themutualteam.com