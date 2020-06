30301 ESSEX

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

LARGE, WELL MAINTAINED COLONIAL FOR LEASE IN FARMINGTON HILLS WITH LARGE CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY. ENTRY LEVEL WITH PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT AND OPEN AND AIRY CATHEDRAL CEILINGS. FORMAL DINING ROOM AREA WITH WET BAR. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH LARGE ISLAND, EAT-IN NOOK WITH DOOR WALL TO DECK, AND PLENTY OF STORAGE OPTIONS. MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND STALL SHOWER. THREE ADDITIONAL UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS AND FULL BATH WITH DUAL SINKS. ENTRY LEVEL LAUNDRY. APPLICATION MUST INCLUDE PREVIOUS LANDLORD INFORMATION, ALL PAGES OF CREDIT REPORT, PAY STUBS, EMPLOYMENT LETTER, AND BANK STATEMENTS. ALL DOCUMENTS MUST BE APPROVED BY LANDLORD. 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT. NON REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE $300.