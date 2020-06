Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely remodeled 4-bedroom, 2.5 baths, home with private fenced-in-backyard. Large matching shed. All high-end, stainless-steel appliances with granite counters with lots of cabinet storage and eat-in breakfast nook. Include a formal dining room, great room, family room and a finished basement to complete this home with modern conveniences. Pets are welcomed. No Smokers. Agent is owner. Home is occupied, do NOT approach home, please.



