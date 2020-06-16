28423 Orchard Lake Road

Amenities

parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great opportunity to lease in Prime Area of Farmington Hills. 1 large room suite for lease (Unit 26). Electric, Gas and Water INCLUDED; No CAM charges: Lots of Natural Light and Custom Finishes (We can accommodate upgrades and changes easily, furniture available at no cost); Property Management Onsite (Deal directly with the owner, no agent or agency); Never be without power (Back-up Generator for Bldg.); Ample Parking (Close and convenient- walk less than 50 feet); well maintained and updated (New roof, Newly remodeled bathrooms, remodeled in 2017); 24 hour access; Easy access to I-696 just ¼ mile north of 12 Mile Rd and a short distance from I-96, I-275, US-24, M-10 and M-39. Monument Signage, Basement Storage and Cleaning Service Available; Other suites available up to 5 rooms. 1 YEAR MINIMUM LEASE NEGOTIABLE $550.00/month. Possible discount for long term leases.