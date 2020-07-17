21795 Waldron St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

576 sq. ft. 2 bed, 1 bath Farmington Hills ranch with 2.5 car detached garage. New paint and flooring. Bathroom has new tile. Kitchen has newer cabinets, floor and countertop. Refrigerator, stove, washer/dryer and one window AC. Large 2 ½ car detached garage with hooks ups for heating. Large back yard. Must See. Won’t last. Immediate occupancy. If interested, apply at www.bekamanagement.com.



Broker



No Pets Allowed



