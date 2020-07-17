All apartments in Farmington Hills
Find more places like 21795 Waldron St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmington Hills, MI
/
21795 Waldron St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

21795 Waldron St

21795 Waldron Street · (248) 425-4853
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Farmington Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

21795 Waldron Street, Farmington Hills, MI 48336

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1050 · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
576 sq. ft. 2 bed, 1 bath Farmington Hills ranch with 2.5 car detached garage. New paint and flooring. Bathroom has new tile. Kitchen has newer cabinets, floor and countertop. Refrigerator, stove, washer/dryer and one window AC. Large 2 ½ car detached garage with hooks ups for heating. Large back yard. Must See. Won’t last. Immediate occupancy. If interested, apply at www.bekamanagement.com.

Call 248-425-4853 for showings and to pre-qualify

Visit www.bekamanagement.com for more pictures/properties

Broker

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5874429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21795 Waldron St have any available units?
21795 Waldron St has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21795 Waldron St have?
Some of 21795 Waldron St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21795 Waldron St currently offering any rent specials?
21795 Waldron St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21795 Waldron St pet-friendly?
No, 21795 Waldron St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmington Hills.
Does 21795 Waldron St offer parking?
Yes, 21795 Waldron St offers parking.
Does 21795 Waldron St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21795 Waldron St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21795 Waldron St have a pool?
No, 21795 Waldron St does not have a pool.
Does 21795 Waldron St have accessible units?
No, 21795 Waldron St does not have accessible units.
Does 21795 Waldron St have units with dishwashers?
No, 21795 Waldron St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21795 Waldron St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21795 Waldron St has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 21795 Waldron St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Spring Valley Apartments
37850 Spring Ln
Farmington Hills, MI 48331
Diamond Forest Apartments
23140 Halsted Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48335
83 West
6423 Silverbrook W
Farmington Hills, MI 48322
Village Oaks Apartments
20792 Orchard Lake Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48336
Covington Club Apartments & Townhomes
33000 Covington Club Dr
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Foxpointe Townhouses
26375 Halsted Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48331
Summit Apartments
29925 Summit Drive
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Fairmont Park Apartments
22540 Fairmont Dr
Farmington Hills, MI 48335

Similar Pages

Farmington Hills 1 BedroomsFarmington Hills 2 Bedrooms
Farmington Hills Apartments with ParkingFarmington Hills Pet Friendly Places
Farmington Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Troy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MI
Auburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHBerkley, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity