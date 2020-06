Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated air conditioning

Fully remodeled 3 bedroom, with extra large Family room. Large shed. New vinyl siding, new flooring through out, Large new kitchen, new bath, new laundry room, new furnace, New central air conditioner, New Siding, New Windows, New lighting and much more.

*** You can receive 2 rent credits each month. $20.00 for paying thru. our tenant portal and another $30.00 for Paying on/or before the due date.Bring you rent down to $1,245.00 **