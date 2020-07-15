All apartments in Detroit
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:07 PM

Redwood Brownstown West Road South

24881 Redwood Boulevard · (833) 766-4673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Get $1000 off your first full month!*
Location

24881 Redwood Boulevard, Detroit, MI 48134

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Driftwood-1

$1,384

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Forestwood-1

$1,633

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Birchwood-1

$1,674

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1327 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Brownstown West Road South.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
parking
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Redwood® Brownstown Redwood Blvd is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per home (1-time fee)
limit: 3 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per home
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Attached garage: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Brownstown West Road South have any available units?
Redwood Brownstown West Road South offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,384. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does Redwood Brownstown West Road South have?
Some of Redwood Brownstown West Road South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Brownstown West Road South currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Brownstown West Road South is offering the following rent specials: Get $1000 off your first full month!*
Is Redwood Brownstown West Road South pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Brownstown West Road South is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Brownstown West Road South offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Brownstown West Road South offers parking.
Does Redwood Brownstown West Road South have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Brownstown West Road South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Brownstown West Road South have a pool?
No, Redwood Brownstown West Road South does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Brownstown West Road South have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Brownstown West Road South has accessible units.
Does Redwood Brownstown West Road South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Brownstown West Road South has units with dishwashers.
