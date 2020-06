20219 CARLYSLE Street

Amenities

THIS FORMER RESTAURANT WAS COMPLETELY REMODELED IN 2018 AND IS READY TO GO..INCLUDED IN THE LEASE IS ALL EQUIPMENT.(NEWER) AND INVENTORY...REFRIG. STOVE, POTS, PANS, TABLES AND CHAIRS, ETC...THIS IS A DEFINITE MUST SEE...THIS PROPERTY HAS MORE PARKING SPACES (140) THAN ANY PRIVATE PROPERTY AROUND..HIGH VISIBILITY FROM OUTER DRIVE..CLOSE TO FORD COMPLEX..LEASE FOR THE PROPERTY IS $5500. PER MONTH..LAND CONTRACT AVAILABLE..LEASE IS FOR BUILDING AND EQUIPMENT..TENANT PAYS INSURANCE AND UTILITIES..OWNER PAYS WATER..CAN BE ANY KIND OF RESTAURANT YOU WANT..SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY..ALSO BUSINESS AND EQUIPMENT FOR SALE..CONTACT AGENT...WITH THE PARK CLOSE BY, YOU CAN ADD ICE CREAM SALES TO MAKE THIS A GREAT MONEYMAKER.