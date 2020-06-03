18800 HUBBARD Drive

Amenities

United Outstanding Physicians building space for lease. Office or medical space available on lower level. fully built out medical space on lower level. Great corner location, right off of M39 Southfield freeway. 1 mile from the University of Michigan-Dearborn. Less than 1.5 miles from Ford World HQ. 10 minutes from Beaumont hospital. Join United Outstanding Physicians and Henry Ford at this prime corner of Hubbard and Auto Club Dr. Just off of Southfield freeway. In the middle of everything great in Dearborn. Remodeled in 2016. Up to 5900 square feet available. 3 Suites on lower level, 5900 square feet can be split in half or even less. More photos to come. $15.00 DOLLARS A SQUARE FOOT + CAM (common area maintenance) charges. Sq ft can be split for less if needed. Call for additional information. Additional space available on the first floor, approximately 2,000 available at $20.00 per square foot.