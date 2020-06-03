All apartments in Dearborn
Dearborn, MI
18800 HUBBARD Drive
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:15 PM

18800 HUBBARD Drive

18800 Hubbard Drive · (313) 352-5094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18800 Hubbard Drive, Dearborn, MI 48126

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$7,400

Studio · 1 Bath · 12050 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
United Outstanding Physicians building space for lease. Office or medical space available on lower level. fully built out medical space on lower level. Great corner location, right off of M39 Southfield freeway. 1 mile from the University of Michigan-Dearborn. Less than 1.5 miles from Ford World HQ. 10 minutes from Beaumont hospital. Join United Outstanding Physicians and Henry Ford at this prime corner of Hubbard and Auto Club Dr. Just off of Southfield freeway. In the middle of everything great in Dearborn. Remodeled in 2016. Up to 5900 square feet available. 3 Suites on lower level, 5900 square feet can be split in half or even less. More photos to come. $15.00 DOLLARS A SQUARE FOOT + CAM (common area maintenance) charges. Sq ft can be split for less if needed. Call for additional information. Additional space available on the first floor, approximately 2,000 available at $20.00 per square foot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18800 HUBBARD Drive have any available units?
18800 HUBBARD Drive has a unit available for $7,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dearborn, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dearborn Rent Report.
Is 18800 HUBBARD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18800 HUBBARD Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18800 HUBBARD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18800 HUBBARD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dearborn.
Does 18800 HUBBARD Drive offer parking?
No, 18800 HUBBARD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18800 HUBBARD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18800 HUBBARD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18800 HUBBARD Drive have a pool?
No, 18800 HUBBARD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18800 HUBBARD Drive have accessible units?
No, 18800 HUBBARD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18800 HUBBARD Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18800 HUBBARD Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18800 HUBBARD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18800 HUBBARD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
