2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:26 PM
128 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dearborn Heights, MI
1 of 10
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
5645 Edgewood St
5645 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
GREAT HOME!!! GREAT LOCATION! Brand new home...FULLY upgraded! NEW Kitchen New Bathroom New Carpet Great Yard with great privacy and amazing deck to BBQ and enjoy the wonderful Michigan weather, Beautiful Granite Countertops.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
5751 DREXEL Street
5751 Drexel Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
FORD AND TELEGRAPH AREA. BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH. LIVING ROOM AND FORMAL DINING ROOM. 2 CAR GARAGE. LOCATED IN THE CRESTWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT. CREDIT CHECK OTHER REFERENCE REQUIRED. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY
Results within 1 mile of Dearborn Heights
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
22 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
1083 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7354 Vaughan
7354 Vaughan Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
7354 Vaughan - 2 BED 1.5 BATH FOR RENT! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 2 beds and 1.5 Bath - Hardwood Floors & New Carpet, freshly painted throughout, 1 Car Garage. Washer Dryer Hookups.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
27238 Yale St
27238 Yale Street, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$715
800 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch with carpeting throughout. Very clean!!! Click to apply! https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mutualpropertymanagement/tenantApplication.action
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
17420 Hanover Ave
17420 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
1023 sqft
Cute home in Allen Park near the Mall on the Hill. This is a 2 bedroom home with 1 bath. Living room and dining area off the kitchen. Large countertop area. 1 car garage.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
6914 Auburn St
6914 Auburn Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
695 sqft
Available 06/14/20 Recently renovated 2 Bedroom Ranch and close to schools, museum and public transportation.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3624 Heritage Parkway
3624 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3710 Heritage Parkway
3710 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1035 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3809 Heritage Parkway
3809 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1035 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3412 Heritage Parkway
3412 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
830 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3442 Heritage Parkway
3442 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
830 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3726 Heritage Parkway
3726 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3726 Heritage Parkway in Dearborn. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
20 Scottsdale Place
20 Scottsdale Pl, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1529 sqft
VERY SHARP RANCH STYLE CONDO WITH SPACIOUS ROOMS AND ALL APPLIANCES. GREAT LOCATION ON CUL-DE-SAC. FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY AND FULL BASEMENT FOR STORAGE. TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE.
1 of 14
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
2746 HOMEPLACE Street
2746 Homeplace Street, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
614 sqft
Minutes to dowtown Dearborn shopping, restaurants and Dearborn Hills Golf course!! Come see this beautiful move in ready and completely remodeled ranch home.
Results within 5 miles of Dearborn Heights
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Henery Ford
25 Units Available
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Melvindale
8 Units Available
Gale Gardens Apartments
30 Gale Gardens Blvd #2, Melvindale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$875
775 sqft
Located minutes from I-94 and I-75 as well as downtown. One- and two-bedroom apartments with appliances, AC, vertical blinds and lots of light. Community has a pool and on-site laundry.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rosedale Park
1 Unit Available
15841 Evergreen Rd
15841 Evergreen Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
600 sqft
Nice brick duplex with basement.Freshly painted.Wood Flooring. Forced air furnace.Living room. Driveway parking.Must see! (RLNE5835102)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brooks
1 Unit Available
9967 Grandmont Ave
9967 Grandmont Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$695
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23370 Sunset Rd
23370 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1540 sqft
Beautiful 2 story condo located South of Superior Road and West of Pardee Road. This condo features nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances that include fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cerveny
1 Unit Available
15428 Rutherford St
15428 Rutherford Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
1100 sqft
Spacious brick colonial home located North of Fenkell and West of Greenfield. This home features nice updated kitchen, dining room, updated bathroom, fresh paint, large bedrooms, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Eye
1 Unit Available
24235 W. McNichols Rd. #
24235 West Mcnichols Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Leasing Agent - Property Id: 181991 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181991 Property Id 181991 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5790903)
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rosedale Park
1 Unit Available
16702 Lahser
16702 Lahser Rd, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
16702 Lahser - 16702 Lahser, Detroit Move-in ready 2 bedroom apartment- now available for rent! Appliances are included! * Section 8 recipients are welcome to apply Amenities: Updated kitchen Eat-in dining room Carpeted floors throughout Fridge and
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Franklin Park
1 Unit Available
9225 Plainview
9225 Plainview Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
2 Bedroom Rental - Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath rental. Fresh paint, new carpet, updated kitchen. Will be ready for move in April 1st No Pets Allowed (RLNE5596854)
