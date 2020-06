Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool

Hurry - this is the first time available in 5 years!! All new carpeting, newly refinished wood flooring, newer kitchen appliances, washer/dryer in unit, carport and plenty of extra parking, full basement, 3 large bedrooms, deck, water included, fresh paint, new window treatments. Sorry - NO CATS or SMOKERS! Prefer 24 month lease but will consider 12+... Sec deposit 1.5 x month, 1st month due at closing. Credit & criminal backgrounds done with Agent. Move in immediately.