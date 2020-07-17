All apartments in Brighton
Find more places like 405 FOREST Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brighton, MI
/
405 FOREST Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:09 AM

405 FOREST Drive

405 Forest Drive · (888) 501-7085
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brighton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

405 Forest Drive, Brighton, MI 48116

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1716 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderfully maintained updated 2 story condo in the heart of Brighton, minutes to shopping, entertainment, dining, the Brighton Mill Pond and highways to any direction! Could easily be returned to a 3 bedroom. Currently, 2 bedrooms, Master with HUGE walk-in closet,dual entry bath. Spacious and open custom chef's Kitchen, new faucet, unique counter for parties and entertainment. Gas fireplace in open Living Room. First Floor Laundry, and a huge finished walkout basement. One car attached garage and private front entry with covered porch! Deck on main level and on walk-out level! Newer appliances, carpeting and more! Great views out the Living Room slider and walk-out doors too! Well-managed association too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 FOREST Drive have any available units?
405 FOREST Drive has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 405 FOREST Drive have?
Some of 405 FOREST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 FOREST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
405 FOREST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 FOREST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 405 FOREST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brighton.
Does 405 FOREST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 405 FOREST Drive offers parking.
Does 405 FOREST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 FOREST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 FOREST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 405 FOREST Drive has a pool.
Does 405 FOREST Drive have accessible units?
No, 405 FOREST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 405 FOREST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 FOREST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 FOREST Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 FOREST Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 405 FOREST Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aberdeen of Brighton
4229 Deeside Dr
Brighton, MI 48116
Brighton Cove Apartments
8699 Meadowbrook
Brighton, MI 48116

Similar Pages

Brighton Apartments with Garages
Brighton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MILansing, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
East Lansing, MINovi, MIMadison Heights, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MISouth Lyon, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIHowell, MI
Wolverine Lake, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MINorthville, MIDavison, MIUtica, MIBloomfield Hills, MILake Orion, MIBath, MIFenton, MIGarden City, MILivonia, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity