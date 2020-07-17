405 FOREST Drive

Amenities

Wonderfully maintained updated 2 story condo in the heart of Brighton, minutes to shopping, entertainment, dining, the Brighton Mill Pond and highways to any direction! Could easily be returned to a 3 bedroom. Currently, 2 bedrooms, Master with HUGE walk-in closet,dual entry bath. Spacious and open custom chef's Kitchen, new faucet, unique counter for parties and entertainment. Gas fireplace in open Living Room. First Floor Laundry, and a huge finished walkout basement. One car attached garage and private front entry with covered porch! Deck on main level and on walk-out level! Newer appliances, carpeting and more! Great views out the Living Room slider and walk-out doors too! Well-managed association too!