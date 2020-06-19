Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Experience modern living in one of Bloomfield's most sought after locations that share the highest extent of privacy, home amenities, and ultimate entertaining spaces. 90 Manorwood Drive is a true gem awaiting its new owner! It features a modern open floor plan that highlights high ceilings throughout, newer skylight windows and more latest mechanical updates such as newer Pella windows, furnace, A/C, a whole house generator, and much more. This multi-level home also includes a second kitchen in its finished basement, and in addition, has a 3 car attached garage and more than 4,600 square feet of livable space. Enjoy the close-by convenience of being near Bloomfield's Award Winning Schools, restaurants, and many more commercial locations. Your home is situated on an over acre lot that includes endless backyard opportunities that center entertainment and overall privacy. With 5 bedrooms, 5.1 baths and close distance to Woodward Ave and nearby freeways, Welcome Home!