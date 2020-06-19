All apartments in Bloomfield Hills
90 MANORWOOD Drive.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:43 AM

90 MANORWOOD Drive

90 Manorwood Drive · (248) 249-3122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

90 Manorwood Drive, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Experience modern living in one of Bloomfield's most sought after locations that share the highest extent of privacy, home amenities, and ultimate entertaining spaces. 90 Manorwood Drive is a true gem awaiting its new owner! It features a modern open floor plan that highlights high ceilings throughout, newer skylight windows and more latest mechanical updates such as newer Pella windows, furnace, A/C, a whole house generator, and much more. This multi-level home also includes a second kitchen in its finished basement, and in addition, has a 3 car attached garage and more than 4,600 square feet of livable space. Enjoy the close-by convenience of being near Bloomfield's Award Winning Schools, restaurants, and many more commercial locations. Your home is situated on an over acre lot that includes endless backyard opportunities that center entertainment and overall privacy. With 5 bedrooms, 5.1 baths and close distance to Woodward Ave and nearby freeways, Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 90 MANORWOOD Drive have any available units?
90 MANORWOOD Drive has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 90 MANORWOOD Drive have?
Some of 90 MANORWOOD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 MANORWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
90 MANORWOOD Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 MANORWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 90 MANORWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomfield Hills.
Does 90 MANORWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 90 MANORWOOD Drive does offer parking.
Does 90 MANORWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 MANORWOOD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 MANORWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 90 MANORWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 90 MANORWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 90 MANORWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 90 MANORWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 MANORWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 90 MANORWOOD Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 90 MANORWOOD Drive has units with air conditioning.

