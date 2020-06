555 S OLD WOODWARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr gym parking lobby

555 is now accepting applications for unit # 1405 and a April 1st move-in. (Please be advised these apartment go very quickly.) 555 IS THE LANDMARK RESIDENTIAL BUILDING AND THE GATEWAY TO THE CITY'S CULTURE, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND BISTROS ...ALL OF BIRMINGHAM IS AT YOUR DOORSTEP. THE "555" EXPERIENCE PROVIDES 15 FLOORS OF FLOOR-TO-CEILING WINDOWS WITH SPECTACULAR AND UNSURPASSED VIEWS...SUNRISE OR SUNSET, SOUTH TO CANADA, WEST TO MT. BRIGHTON, EAST AND WEST TO ALL OF THE SUBURBS. "555" HAS JUST COMPLETED A MASSIVE RENOVATION PROJECT PROVIDING GRANITE COUNTER TOPS KITCHEN / BATHS, GLASS / SHOWER, NEW APPLS & CABINETS, CARPETS, CALIFORNIA CLOSETS, NEW BUILDING FACADE INCLUSIVE OF NEW HALLWAYS AND LOBBY. 1405 INCLUDES 24 HOUR GYM PRIVILEGES, AND 1 PARKING SPACE (MORE ARE AVAILABLE). "555" IS HOME TO BIRMINGHAM'S POPULAR BISTRO THE "TRIPLE NICKEL". DIRECT ACCESS FROM "555" APTS...LIVE LIFE WELL!