475 S ADAMS Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking bbq/grill

Lovely condo located within walking distance to downtown Birmingham restaurants, shopping, festivals, parks & night life. Hardwood

floors and neutral tones throughout. Common basement with storage unit and laundry area. NICE CORNER UNIT - All rooms have

windows. Great view of court yard. Updated kitchen with granite quartz counter tops. Stainless steel appliances, Modern bath. Complete

unit has freshly refinished hardwood floors. Secured entry. Well lit parking and Entry. Clean Common Shared basement with washing

machine and dryers. Beautiful courtyard with BBQ and patio to enjoy. Nicely landscaped. Rent includes heat, water, sewer, trash pick up,

landscaping, snow removal and association fee. Pets negotiable. Credit report with score, proof of income, application and references

required. Security deposit 1.5 month rent, first month rent and $250 non refundable cleaning fee required