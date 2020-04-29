All apartments in Birmingham
Home
/
Birmingham, MI
/
475 S ADAMS Road
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

475 S ADAMS Road

475 South Adams Road · (248) 515-5099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

475 South Adams Road, Birmingham, MI 48009
Birmingham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
Lovely condo located within walking distance to downtown Birmingham restaurants, shopping, festivals, parks & night life. Hardwood
floors and neutral tones throughout. Common basement with storage unit and laundry area. NICE CORNER UNIT - All rooms have
windows. Great view of court yard. Updated kitchen with granite quartz counter tops. Stainless steel appliances, Modern bath. Complete
unit has freshly refinished hardwood floors. Secured entry. Well lit parking and Entry. Clean Common Shared basement with washing
machine and dryers. Beautiful courtyard with BBQ and patio to enjoy. Nicely landscaped. Rent includes heat, water, sewer, trash pick up,
landscaping, snow removal and association fee. Pets negotiable. Credit report with score, proof of income, application and references
required. Security deposit 1.5 month rent, first month rent and $250 non refundable cleaning fee required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 S ADAMS Road have any available units?
475 S ADAMS Road has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 475 S ADAMS Road have?
Some of 475 S ADAMS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 S ADAMS Road currently offering any rent specials?
475 S ADAMS Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 S ADAMS Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 475 S ADAMS Road is pet friendly.
Does 475 S ADAMS Road offer parking?
Yes, 475 S ADAMS Road does offer parking.
Does 475 S ADAMS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 475 S ADAMS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 S ADAMS Road have a pool?
No, 475 S ADAMS Road does not have a pool.
Does 475 S ADAMS Road have accessible units?
No, 475 S ADAMS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 475 S ADAMS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 475 S ADAMS Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 475 S ADAMS Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 475 S ADAMS Road does not have units with air conditioning.
