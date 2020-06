Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Do NOT disturb or contact current tenant directly! No showings without Jeff Decker present! This is a lower level lease with shared entries. 1 of 2 Lower Level spaces available, unique to Birmingham but for the right person this works. Quiet business upstairs so no load, no smoke. Great Location. Metered and non-metered parking surround.