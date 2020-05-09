All apartments in Birmingham
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:07 AM

327 SOUTHFIELD Road

327 Southfield Road · (734) 432-2002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

327 Southfield Road, Birmingham, MI 48009
Birmingham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1BS · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Restoration Hardware inspired condo steps away from downtown Birmingham. This updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in this landmark building has period details throughout including: Pewabic tiled entry foyer, original wood doors and hardwood floors, lead glass door, build in shelves, unique lighting fixtures, high ceilings and decorative fireplace. Master bedroom and eat in kitchen have exposed brick walls. Well maintained building amenities include large exercise room and very clean laundry room. Extra storage space and 1 parking space included. Rent includes heat, water, garbage pickup, snow removal and yard maintenance. No pets and no smoking. Old world charm meets modern convenience in superb location! Available JULY 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 SOUTHFIELD Road have any available units?
327 SOUTHFIELD Road has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 327 SOUTHFIELD Road have?
Some of 327 SOUTHFIELD Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 SOUTHFIELD Road currently offering any rent specials?
327 SOUTHFIELD Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 SOUTHFIELD Road pet-friendly?
No, 327 SOUTHFIELD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 327 SOUTHFIELD Road offer parking?
Yes, 327 SOUTHFIELD Road does offer parking.
Does 327 SOUTHFIELD Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 SOUTHFIELD Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 SOUTHFIELD Road have a pool?
No, 327 SOUTHFIELD Road does not have a pool.
Does 327 SOUTHFIELD Road have accessible units?
No, 327 SOUTHFIELD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 327 SOUTHFIELD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 SOUTHFIELD Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 327 SOUTHFIELD Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 SOUTHFIELD Road does not have units with air conditioning.
