327 SOUTHFIELD Road

Restoration Hardware inspired condo steps away from downtown Birmingham. This updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in this landmark building has period details throughout including: Pewabic tiled entry foyer, original wood doors and hardwood floors, lead glass door, build in shelves, unique lighting fixtures, high ceilings and decorative fireplace. Master bedroom and eat in kitchen have exposed brick walls. Well maintained building amenities include large exercise room and very clean laundry room. Extra storage space and 1 parking space included. Rent includes heat, water, garbage pickup, snow removal and yard maintenance. No pets and no smoking. Old world charm meets modern convenience in superb location! Available JULY 1.