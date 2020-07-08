All apartments in Birmingham
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:46 AM

2859 E MAPLE RD APT 6

2859 East Maple Road · (248) 515-5099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2859 East Maple Road, Birmingham, MI 48009
Birmingham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Great freshly finished and remodeled upscale Birmingham Condo. Walk to town, Wholefoods, Big Rock and shopping centers, Rail District, and more. This main floor unit has new carpeting and is completely remodeled. Contemporary lighting, granite tops with stainless steel sinks and appliances. Enjoy a park-like setting just outside your private entry. On-site washer and dryer as well as plenty of storage. There is a designated carport Tenants have the option of renting the unit partially furnished for an additional $100. per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2859 E MAPLE RD APT 6 have any available units?
2859 E MAPLE RD APT 6 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2859 E MAPLE RD APT 6 have?
Some of 2859 E MAPLE RD APT 6's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2859 E MAPLE RD APT 6 currently offering any rent specials?
2859 E MAPLE RD APT 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2859 E MAPLE RD APT 6 pet-friendly?
No, 2859 E MAPLE RD APT 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 2859 E MAPLE RD APT 6 offer parking?
Yes, 2859 E MAPLE RD APT 6 offers parking.
Does 2859 E MAPLE RD APT 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2859 E MAPLE RD APT 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2859 E MAPLE RD APT 6 have a pool?
No, 2859 E MAPLE RD APT 6 does not have a pool.
Does 2859 E MAPLE RD APT 6 have accessible units?
No, 2859 E MAPLE RD APT 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 2859 E MAPLE RD APT 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2859 E MAPLE RD APT 6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2859 E MAPLE RD APT 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2859 E MAPLE RD APT 6 does not have units with air conditioning.
