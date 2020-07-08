2859 E MAPLE RD APT 6

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Great freshly finished and remodeled upscale Birmingham Condo. Walk to town, Wholefoods, Big Rock and shopping centers, Rail District, and more. This main floor unit has new carpeting and is completely remodeled. Contemporary lighting, granite tops with stainless steel sinks and appliances. Enjoy a park-like setting just outside your private entry. On-site washer and dryer as well as plenty of storage. There is a designated carport Tenants have the option of renting the unit partially furnished for an additional $100. per month.