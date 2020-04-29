275 E 14 MILE RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*For Lease* Rare opportunity to rent close to Downtown Birmingham shopping district and much more, absolutely clean duplex with separate entrance and separate utilities 2 bedroom, kitchen with granite counters, dining area, large living room with picture window, 1 full bath & basement, re-finished hardwood floors throughout and freshly updated in 2019, master bedroom with walk-in closet, high ceilings in both bedrooms, back patio, large backyard, great curb appeal, Birmingham School District, great location just minutes from downtown Birmingham & Somerset Mall, walk to Pierce Elementary School, non-refundable $200 cleaning fee, $300 pet fee due annually, utilities paid by tenant (water, electricity, gas & garbage), snow removal over 2" included in rent price, lawn care included in rent, credit report & financial statement required, property also listed for sale, see MLS I.D 219117370 & 219117681, all data apx.