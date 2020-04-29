All apartments in Birmingham
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

275 E 14 MILE RD

275 West 14 Mile Road · (313) 274-7200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

275 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI 48009
Birmingham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 916 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*For Lease* Rare opportunity to rent close to Downtown Birmingham shopping district and much more, absolutely clean duplex with separate entrance and separate utilities 2 bedroom, kitchen with granite counters, dining area, large living room with picture window, 1 full bath & basement, re-finished hardwood floors throughout and freshly updated in 2019, master bedroom with walk-in closet, high ceilings in both bedrooms, back patio, large backyard, great curb appeal, Birmingham School District, great location just minutes from downtown Birmingham & Somerset Mall, walk to Pierce Elementary School, non-refundable $200 cleaning fee, $300 pet fee due annually, utilities paid by tenant (water, electricity, gas & garbage), snow removal over 2" included in rent price, lawn care included in rent, credit report & financial statement required, property also listed for sale, see MLS I.D 219117370 & 219117681, all data apx.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 E 14 MILE RD have any available units?
275 E 14 MILE RD has a unit available for $1,289 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 275 E 14 MILE RD have?
Some of 275 E 14 MILE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 E 14 MILE RD currently offering any rent specials?
275 E 14 MILE RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 E 14 MILE RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 275 E 14 MILE RD is pet friendly.
Does 275 E 14 MILE RD offer parking?
No, 275 E 14 MILE RD does not offer parking.
Does 275 E 14 MILE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 E 14 MILE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 E 14 MILE RD have a pool?
No, 275 E 14 MILE RD does not have a pool.
Does 275 E 14 MILE RD have accessible units?
No, 275 E 14 MILE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 275 E 14 MILE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 E 14 MILE RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 275 E 14 MILE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 275 E 14 MILE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
