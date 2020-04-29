1111 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue

Amenities

Must See Unit At Gated Coveted Woodward Place Condo.Mint Condition.Prime Location on Old Woodward.Walking Distance to Downtown Birmingham. Spacious Rooms Featuring Brand New Hardwood Floor.Freshly Painted, Large Updated Kitchen with Track Lighting. All the Appliances Included. In Unit Washer and Dryer. Rent Includes a Carport Slot #3, Trash, Lawn and Snow Removal. A Must See Before it's Gone! No Pets. 1 Month Rent,1-1.5 mo sec dep. $150 cleaning fee. $50 app fee. renters insurance req. A large private park & walking paths make the living experience truly special. 700+ Credit Score. Credit Report with Application. 1 to 2 yr Lease Preferred.