3165 12 MILE Road

Leasing a super versatile open space in the Berkley's Downtown District! Excellent road frontage and visibility with plentiful amount of parking spaces available in the front and rear of the building as well as overflow to side streets. The space was previously used by a Credit Union, but in the past has also been used for retail, hair salon and tattoo shop. The inside floor plan is wide open with a bathroom in the rear of the building as well as a utility/storage room. The space is a blank slate great for flex office space, retail, dance studio, martial arts studio, Yoga studio, etc.