All apartments in Berkley
Find more places like 3165 12 MILE Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berkley, MI
/
3165 12 MILE Road
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

3165 12 MILE Road

3165 12 Mile Road · (586) 808-0770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Berkley
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3165 12 Mile Road, Berkley, MI 48072
Berkley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1558 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
yoga
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
yoga
Leasing a super versatile open space in the Berkley's Downtown District! Excellent road frontage and visibility with plentiful amount of parking spaces available in the front and rear of the building as well as overflow to side streets. The space was previously used by a Credit Union, but in the past has also been used for retail, hair salon and tattoo shop. The inside floor plan is wide open with a bathroom in the rear of the building as well as a utility/storage room. The space is a blank slate great for flex office space, retail, dance studio, martial arts studio, Yoga studio, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3165 12 MILE Road have any available units?
3165 12 MILE Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3165 12 MILE Road currently offering any rent specials?
3165 12 MILE Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3165 12 MILE Road pet-friendly?
No, 3165 12 MILE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkley.
Does 3165 12 MILE Road offer parking?
Yes, 3165 12 MILE Road does offer parking.
Does 3165 12 MILE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3165 12 MILE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3165 12 MILE Road have a pool?
No, 3165 12 MILE Road does not have a pool.
Does 3165 12 MILE Road have accessible units?
No, 3165 12 MILE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3165 12 MILE Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3165 12 MILE Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3165 12 MILE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3165 12 MILE Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3165 12 MILE Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Metropolitan Oxford
2580 Oxford Rd
Berkley, MI 48072

Similar Pages

Berkley 1 BedroomsBerkley 2 Bedrooms
Berkley 3 BedroomsBerkley Dog Friendly Apartments
Berkley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MI
Troy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI
Pontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIFenton, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MISt. Clair Shores, MIBurton, MIRiverview, MIFerndale, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity