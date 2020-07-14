2868 Buckingham Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

This great ranch style home features a new kitchen including stove, refrigerator, disposal & dishwasher. Home has central air conditioning. Updates include bathroom, newer windows and flooring. -Finished basement with recreation room, separate laundry room with washer/dryer, workshop and tons of extra storage space. Large back yard with patio, 1 & 1/2 car garage with remote electric opener.

This great ranch style home features a new kitchen including stove, refrigerator, disposal & dishwasher. Home has central air conditioning. Updates include bathroom, newer windows and flooring. -Finished basement with recreation room, separate laundry room with washer/dryer, workshop and tons of extra storage space. Large back yard with patio, 1 & 1/2 car garage with remote electric opener.