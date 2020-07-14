All apartments in Berkley
2868 Buckingham Avenue

Location

2868 Buckingham Avenue, Berkley, MI 48072
Berkley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This great ranch style home features a new kitchen including stove, refrigerator, disposal & dishwasher. Home has central air conditioning. Updates include bathroom, newer windows and flooring. -Finished basement with recreation room, separate laundry room with washer/dryer, workshop and tons of extra storage space. Large back yard with patio, 1 & 1/2 car garage with remote electric opener.
This great ranch style home features a new kitchen including stove, refrigerator, disposal & dishwasher. Home has central air conditioning. Updates include bathroom, newer windows and flooring. -Finished basement with recreation room, separate laundry room with washer/dryer, workshop and tons of extra storage space. Large back yard with patio, 1 & 1/2 car garage with remote electric opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2868 Buckingham Avenue have any available units?
2868 Buckingham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkley, MI.
What amenities does 2868 Buckingham Avenue have?
Some of 2868 Buckingham Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2868 Buckingham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2868 Buckingham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2868 Buckingham Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2868 Buckingham Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkley.
Does 2868 Buckingham Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2868 Buckingham Avenue offers parking.
Does 2868 Buckingham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2868 Buckingham Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2868 Buckingham Avenue have a pool?
No, 2868 Buckingham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2868 Buckingham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2868 Buckingham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2868 Buckingham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2868 Buckingham Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2868 Buckingham Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2868 Buckingham Avenue has units with air conditioning.
