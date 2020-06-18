All apartments in Auburn Hills
149 S VISTA
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:25 AM

149 S VISTA

149 Vista Drive South · (248) 770-5872
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

149 Vista Drive South, Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
guest parking
$1695 FOR ONE YEAR LEASE OR $1550 FOR 2 OR MORE YEAR LEASE. Fabulous Townhouse Style Condo with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Large Loft and 2-Car Attached Garage. The Chef of the Family will love this very Spacious Kitchen with tons of Maple Cabinets, lots of counter space, a Pantry & Hardwood Floors. Enjoy your meals and entertaining at the Breakfast Bar which opens to the Din/Grt Rm w/Gas Fireplace. Off the Dining Room is a Deck with Lovely Scenic, Wooded Views. Large Loft room is a bonus...great for Office, Den, Guests, Playroom, etc. Best Auburn Hills Location just minutes from Great Lakes Crossing & 1-75. Sub offers visitor parking, sidewalks and playground. Association Fee included, covering lawn care, snow removal and trash pickup. Tenant Occupied, Available late April. Photos are from previous tenant. 1st month's rent plus Only One Month's Security Deposit. $200 non-refundable cleaning fee. Please provide application, income verification, and credit report. No Smokers Please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 S VISTA have any available units?
149 S VISTA has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Auburn Hills, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 S VISTA have?
Some of 149 S VISTA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 S VISTA currently offering any rent specials?
149 S VISTA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 S VISTA pet-friendly?
No, 149 S VISTA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn Hills.
Does 149 S VISTA offer parking?
Yes, 149 S VISTA does offer parking.
Does 149 S VISTA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 149 S VISTA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 S VISTA have a pool?
No, 149 S VISTA does not have a pool.
Does 149 S VISTA have accessible units?
No, 149 S VISTA does not have accessible units.
Does 149 S VISTA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 S VISTA has units with dishwashers.
