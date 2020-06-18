149 S VISTA

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage guest parking

$1695 FOR ONE YEAR LEASE OR $1550 FOR 2 OR MORE YEAR LEASE. Fabulous Townhouse Style Condo with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Large Loft and 2-Car Attached Garage. The Chef of the Family will love this very Spacious Kitchen with tons of Maple Cabinets, lots of counter space, a Pantry & Hardwood Floors. Enjoy your meals and entertaining at the Breakfast Bar which opens to the Din/Grt Rm w/Gas Fireplace. Off the Dining Room is a Deck with Lovely Scenic, Wooded Views. Large Loft room is a bonus...great for Office, Den, Guests, Playroom, etc. Best Auburn Hills Location just minutes from Great Lakes Crossing & 1-75. Sub offers visitor parking, sidewalks and playground. Association Fee included, covering lawn care, snow removal and trash pickup. Tenant Occupied, Available late April. Photos are from previous tenant. 1st month's rent plus Only One Month's Security Deposit. $200 non-refundable cleaning fee. Please provide application, income verification, and credit report. No Smokers Please.