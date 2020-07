Amenities

**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes feature practical amenities like a gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, abundant closet space and an in-home washer and dryer. Large bay windows provide breathtaking views of the community.Our pet friendly apartment community includes an onsite dog run, as well as a full suite of resident amenities like a 24 hour fitness center. The Haven of Ann Arbor is conveniently located to the University of Michigan, just steps from local public transit. Call today to schedule a personalized tour!